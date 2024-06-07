Yemen’s Houthi rebels detain at least 9 UN staffers and others in sudden crackdown, officials say

This is a locator map for Yemen with its capital, Sanaa. (AP Photo)

By Jon Gambrell And Baraa Anwer, The Associated Press

Posted June 7, 2024 5:05 am.

Last Updated June 7, 2024 5:56 am.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — At least nine Yemeni employees of United Nations agencies have been detained by Yemen’s Houthi rebels under unclear circumstances, authorities said Friday, as the rebels face increasing financial pressure and airstrikes from a U.S.-led coalition. Others working for aid groups also likely have been taken.

The detentions come as the Houthis, who seized Yemen’s capital nearly a decade ago and have been fighting a Saudi-led coalition since shortly after, have been targeting shipping throughout the Red Sea corridor over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

But while gaining more attention internationally, the secretive group has cracked down at dissent at home, including recently sentencing 44 people to death.

Regional officials, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to brief journalists, confirmed the U.N. detentions. Those held include staff from the United Nations human rights agency, its development program, the World Food Program and one working for the office of its special envoy, the officials said. The wife of one of those held is also detained.

The U.N. declined to immediately comment.

The Mayyun Organization for Human Rights, which similarly identified the U.N. staffers held, named other aid groups whose employees were detained by the Houthis across four provinces the Houthis hold — Amran, Hodeida, Saada and Saana. Those groups did not immediately acknowledge the detentions.

“We condemn in the strongest terms this dangerous escalation, which constitutes a violation of the privileges and immunities of United Nations employees granted to them under international law, and we consider it to be oppressive, totalitarian, blackmailing practices to obtain political and economic gains,” the organization said in a statement.

Activists, lawyers and others also began an open online letter, calling on the Houthis to immediately release those detained, because if they don’t, it “helps isolate the country from the world.”

Yemen’s Houthi rebels and their affiliated media organizations did not immediately acknowledge the detentions. However, the Iranian-backed rebels planned for weekly mass demonstrations after noon prayers Friday, when Houthi officials typically speak on their actions.

It’s unclear what exactly sparked the detentions. However, it comes as the Houthis have faced issues with having enough currency to support the economy in areas they hold — something signaled by their move to introduce a new coin into the Yemeni currency, the riyal. Yemen’s exiled government in Aden and other nations criticized the move as the Houthis turning to counterfeiting. Aden authorities also have demanded all banks move their headquarters there.

“Internal tensions and conflicts could spiral out of control and lead Yemen into complete economic collapse,” warned Yemeni journalist Mohammed Ali Thamer in an analysis published by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Bloomberg separately reported Thursday that the U.S. planned to further increase economic pressure on the Houthis by blocking their revenue sources, including a planned $1.5 billion Saudi payment to cover salaries for government employees in rebel-held territory.

The war in Yemen has killed more than 150,000 people, including fighters and civilians, and created one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters, killing tens of thousands more. The Houthis’ attacks on shipping have helped deflect attention from their problems at home and the stalemated war. But they’ve faced increasing casualties and damage from U.S.-led airstrikes targeting the group for months now.

Thousands have been imprisoned by the Houthis during the war. An AP investigation found some detainees were scorched with acid, forced to hang from their wrists for weeks at a time or were beaten with batons. Meanwhile, the Houthis have employed child soldiers and indiscriminately laid mines in the conflict.

The Houthis previously have detained four other U.N. staffers — two in 2021 and another two in 2023 who still remain held by the militia group. The U.N.’s human rights agency in 2023 called those detentions a “profoundly alarming situation as it reveals a complete disregard for the rule of law.”

The Houthis are members of Islam’s minority Shiite Zaydi sect, which ruled northern Yemen for 1,000 years until 1962.

___

Baraa Anwer reported from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Samy Magdy in Cairo contributed to this report.

Jon Gambrell And Baraa Anwer, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Strike averted after union says 'framework settlement' reached with TTC
Strike averted after union says 'framework settlement' reached with TTC

The union representing almost 12,000 transit workers in Toronto says they've reached a "framework settlement" with the TTC, avoiding a strike for the time being. ATU Local 113 president Marvin Alfred...

1m ago

Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader
Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader

Long-time Education Minister Stephen Lecce is moving to the energy portfolio and former Housing Minister Steve Clark is back in a late-day provincial cabinet shuffle Thursday. Clark has been appointed...

10h ago

'When we hurt, we all hurt:' Prayer walk held for Etobicoke shooting victims
'When we hurt, we all hurt:' Prayer walk held for Etobicoke shooting victims

A community that's been shaken by gun violence came together on Thursday to heal and to send a message of unity and love. Dozens of community members, victim's families and city officials gathered for...

7h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Ride to Conquer Cancer and Do West Fest
Weekend need-to-know: Ride to Conquer Cancer and Do West Fest

Festivals galore are happening this weekend with Dundas West being transformed into a three-day party while cyclists will be hopping on their bikes for a cause, some with and some without clothing. Keep...

14h ago

Top Stories

Strike averted after union says 'framework settlement' reached with TTC
Strike averted after union says 'framework settlement' reached with TTC

The union representing almost 12,000 transit workers in Toronto says they've reached a "framework settlement" with the TTC, avoiding a strike for the time being. ATU Local 113 president Marvin Alfred...

1m ago

Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader
Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader

Long-time Education Minister Stephen Lecce is moving to the energy portfolio and former Housing Minister Steve Clark is back in a late-day provincial cabinet shuffle Thursday. Clark has been appointed...

10h ago

'When we hurt, we all hurt:' Prayer walk held for Etobicoke shooting victims
'When we hurt, we all hurt:' Prayer walk held for Etobicoke shooting victims

A community that's been shaken by gun violence came together on Thursday to heal and to send a message of unity and love. Dozens of community members, victim's families and city officials gathered for...

7h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Ride to Conquer Cancer and Do West Fest
Weekend need-to-know: Ride to Conquer Cancer and Do West Fest

Festivals galore are happening this weekend with Dundas West being transformed into a three-day party while cyclists will be hopping on their bikes for a cause, some with and some without clothing. Keep...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

3:47
Premier Ford shuffles cabinet as legislature breaks until October
Premier Ford shuffles cabinet as legislature breaks until October

High-profile ministers in Doug Ford's cabinet have been assigned to new portfolios as the legislature breaks until October. Tina Yazdani with the most significant changes, including a new education minister.

11h ago

2:08
TTC strike deadline: What labour rights do commuters have?
TTC strike deadline: What labour rights do commuters have?

As thousands of TTC workers get close to being in a legal strike position, a walkout could have major repercussions for riders who depend on transit to get to work. Nick Westoll looks at the laws that affect workers.

12h ago

1:33
Gardiner Expressway travel times soaring due to construction
Gardiner Expressway travel times soaring due to construction

Daily travel times on the Gardiner Expressway have been growing exponentially since rehabilitation work began on the aging roadway. Mayor Olivia Chow says work continues to find ways to speed up the three-year construction project.

15h ago

6:43
Spokesperson Stuart Green talks looming TTC strike
Spokesperson Stuart Green talks looming TTC strike

Contract talks between the TTC and the largest union of city transit workers are careening toward a strike deadline of Friday just past midnight. TTC spokesperson Stuart Green spoke with BT on the latest.

22h ago

2:17
No back-up plan for potential TTC strike
No back-up plan for potential TTC strike

The clock is ticking toward a potential TTC strike on Friday. Afua Baah looks at whether a deal can be reached on time and how a strike will effect transit riders.

More Videos