A man who reportedly assaulted the Danish prime minister to appear in a pre-trial custody hearing

FILE - Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen attends a ceremony at the Danish monument outside of Sainte Marie du Mont, Normandy, Thursday, June 6, 2024. Frederiksen has been assaulted by a man on a square in the capital of Copenhagen, according to a report on Friday, June 7, 2024 by the state news agency Ritzau. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez, File)

By Jan M. Olsen, The Associated Press

Posted June 8, 2024 4:13 am.

Last Updated June 8, 2024 4:26 am.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A man who reportedly assaulted the Danish Prime Minister in central Copenhagen will appear in a pre-trial custody hearing on Saturday, authorities said.

Police confirmed “there has been an incident” with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Friday and that a 39-year-old man was arrested. They didn’t provide further details and it wasn’t clear if Frederiksen was hurt.

The man is expected to arrive at 1100 GMT at the Copenhagen District Court in Frederiksberg, a municipality enclave within the Danish capital.

The prime minister’s office told the Danish state broadcaster DR on Friday that Frederiksen was “shocked” by what happened.

Two eyewitnesses, Anna Ravn and Marie Adrian, told the daily BT that they saw a man walking toward Frederiksen and then “pushing her hard on the shoulder so she was shoved aside.” They stressed that the premier did not fall down.

Another witness, Kasper Jørgensen, told the Ekstra Bladet tabloid that a well-dressed man, who seemed part of Frederiksen’s protection unit, and a police officer took down the alleged assailant.

Søren Kjærgaard who was working at a local bar on Kultorvet Square where the incident happened told the BT that he saw Frederiksen after the incident and she had no visible injuries to her face but walked away quickly.

Politicians in the Scandinavian country and abroad condemned the reported assault.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that “an attack on a democratically elected leader is also an attack on our democracy,” while Charles Michel, president of the European Council, condemned on X what he called a “cowardly act of aggression.”

European Union parliamentary elections are currently underway in Denmark and the rest of the 27-nation bloc and will conclude on Sunday.

Frederiksen has been campaigning with the Social Democrats’ EU lead candidate, Christel Schaldemose. Media reports said the attack was not linked to a campaign event.

Violence against politicians has become a theme in the run-up to the EU elections. In May, a candidate from Germany’s center-left Social Democrats was beaten and seriously injured while campaigning for a seat in the European Parliament.

In Slovakia, the election campaign was overshadowed by an attempt to assassinate populist Prime Minister Robert Fico on May 15, sending shockwaves through the nation of 5.4 million and reverberating throughout Europe.

Frederiksen, 46, is the leader of the Social Democratic Party and has been Denmark’s prime minister since 2019.

She has steered Denmark through the global COVID-19 pandemic and a controversial 2020 decision to wipe out Denmark’s entire captive mink population to minimize the risk of the small mammals retransmitting the virus.

Assaults on politicians in Denmark are rare.

On March 23, 2003, two activists threw red paint on then-Prime Minister Anders Fogh Rasmussen inside the parliament and were immediately arrested. Foreign Minister Per Stig Møller also suffered some splashes that day.

David Keyton in Berlin contributed to this report.

Jan M. Olsen, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach facing charges of rape, sexual assault
Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach facing charges of rape, sexual assault

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is facing a number of charges including rape and sexual assault in connection with alleged incidents dating back to the 1980s. Police in Peel Region say...

6h ago

Young Torontonians push for solutions to city's gun violence problem
Young Torontonians push for solutions to city's gun violence problem

Friday was National Day Against Gun Violence and it comes on the heels of a weekend shooting that killed two people and injured three others in North Etobicoke. Mayor Olivia Chow was among those who...

7h ago

Toronto police preparing for potential protestors at Walk with Israel on Sunday
Toronto police preparing for potential protestors at Walk with Israel on Sunday

Toronto police are preparing for protestors during the annual "Walk with Israel" in the Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue area scheduled for Sunday morning. In a statement, Deputy Police Chief Lauren...

11h ago

Strike action by Canadian border agents on hold as talks continue
Strike action by Canadian border agents on hold as talks continue

CBSA workers could take job action beginning Friday afternoon unless a deal is reached before the strike deadline.

8h ago

Top Stories

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach facing charges of rape, sexual assault
Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach facing charges of rape, sexual assault

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is facing a number of charges including rape and sexual assault in connection with alleged incidents dating back to the 1980s. Police in Peel Region say...

6h ago

Young Torontonians push for solutions to city's gun violence problem
Young Torontonians push for solutions to city's gun violence problem

Friday was National Day Against Gun Violence and it comes on the heels of a weekend shooting that killed two people and injured three others in North Etobicoke. Mayor Olivia Chow was among those who...

7h ago

Toronto police preparing for potential protestors at Walk with Israel on Sunday
Toronto police preparing for potential protestors at Walk with Israel on Sunday

Toronto police are preparing for protestors during the annual "Walk with Israel" in the Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue area scheduled for Sunday morning. In a statement, Deputy Police Chief Lauren...

11h ago

Strike action by Canadian border agents on hold as talks continue
Strike action by Canadian border agents on hold as talks continue

CBSA workers could take job action beginning Friday afternoon unless a deal is reached before the strike deadline.

8h ago

Most Watched Today

1:11
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach charged in sex assault probe
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach charged in sex assault probe

Peel Regional Police say the have laid five charges against Canadian businessman and billionaire Frank Stronach related to a sexual assault investigation involving more than one victim over multiple decades

6h ago

2:06
Border mayors wait, as CBSA strike delayed
Border mayors wait, as CBSA strike delayed

Canada's border mayors hope Canada can avoid a border services strike. Some need the border to flow freely for tourism, while others rely on it for agriculture and industry.

9h ago

2:43
Union for CBSA workers postpones job action
Union for CBSA workers postpones job action

As the union representing thousands of CBSA workers approached its Friday deadline for a work-to-rule campaign and strike, they said talks have been extended. Nick Westoll has more on the concerns and what’s next.

11h ago

3:36
Business Report: Flames shoot from Air Canada plane
Business Report: Flames shoot from Air Canada plane

Flames shoot from an Air Canada flight. Meanwhile, GameStop reports significant losses, and theatres hope "Bad Boys" will bring in big numbers. Fil Martino reports.

11h ago

2:54
Transit union endorses deal with TTC after strike averted
Transit union endorses deal with TTC after strike averted

A deal that was made in the final minutes of negotiations has averted a transit strike that would have paralyzed the city. Shauna Hunt with latest on the tentative deal and what happens next.

12h ago

More Videos