Calgary water conservation progress made as crews repair water main break: officials

Officials in Calgary say the city has made progress in reducing water use amid a major water main break, but the threat of running dry remains if residents don’t keep up the effort.

The city’s water services and emergency management officials say water supply and demand have mostly evened out, but it will still take days before the situation is resolved.

Calgary was put under a water emergency after a major feeder main in the northwest fractured Wednesday night, flooding streets and reducing water levels.

Outdoor water use is currently not allowed, and Calgarians are being urged to limit their indoor water use as crews continue to repair the break.

Calgary’s water services director Nancy Mackay says there’s still a “high risk” the city will run out of water if conservation efforts don’t continue.

Bowness, the neighbourhood directly affected, remains under a boil water advisory.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press