Cargo ship hit by missile in Gulf of Aden in suspected attack by Yemen Houthi rebels. No one hurt

This is a locator map for Yemen with its capital, Sanaa. (AP Photo)

By Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press

Posted June 8, 2024 10:29 pm.

Last Updated June 8, 2024 11:26 pm.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A missile struck an Antigua and Barbuda-flagged cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden in a suspected attack by Houthi rebels in Yemen, authorities said Sunday.

The missile hit the ship’s forward station, starting a fire that those on board later put out, the private security firm Ambrey said. A second missile fired at the ship missed and people “on board small boats in the vicinity opened fire on the ship during the incident,” Ambrey added, though no one was hurt onboard.

The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center similarly reported the attack and fire late Saturday in the same area off Aden, saying “damage control is underway.”

Suspicion for the attack immediately fell on the Houthis. The rebels did not immediately claim the assault, though it can sometimes take hours or even days for them to acknowledge their attacks.

The Houthis, who seized Yemen’s capital nearly a decade ago and have been fighting a Saudi-led coalition since shortly after, have been targeting shipping throughout the Red Sea corridor over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip. They say the attacks are aimed at stopping the war and supporting the Palestinians, though the attacks often target vessels that have nothing to do with the conflict.

The war in Gaza has killed more than 36,000 Palestinians there, while hundreds of others have been killed in Israeli operations in the West Bank. It began after Hamas-led militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing about 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostage.

The Houthis have launched more than 50 attacks on shipping, killed three sailors, seized one vessel and sunk another since November, according to the U.S. Maritime Administration. A U.S.-led airstrike campaign has targeted the Houthis since January, with a series of strikes May 30 killing at least 16 people and wounding 42 others, the rebels say.

But while gaining more attention internationally, the secretive group has cracked down at dissent at home. Eleven Yemeni employees of United Nations agencies and others working for aid groups have been detained by the Houthis under unclear circumstances, as the rebels face increasing financial pressure and airstrikes from the U.S.-led coalition. The rebels also recently sentenced 44 people to death.

Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pearson airport conducts late-night simulated bomb threat exercise
Pearson airport conducts late-night simulated bomb threat exercise

Toronto Pearson airport officials are advising the public they will see flashing lights and people who appear injured in and around one of its terminals on Saturday night. It's all part of a federally...

37m ago

Small ownership landlords in Ontario call for rental housing market reform
Small ownership landlords in Ontario call for rental housing market reform

A group of housing providers in the province are calling out the Ford government, saying reform is needed to help small-ownership landlords and good tenants. Small Ownership Landlords of Ontario (SOLO)...

4h ago

3 pharma companies recall generic prescription drugs over questionable test data
3 pharma companies recall generic prescription drugs over questionable test data

Health Canada says three pharmaceutical companies are recalling all lots of their prescription generic medication over concerns about the integrity of tests used to show their products work the same as...

6h ago

Israel rescues 4 hostages taken in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, over 200 Palestinians are reported killed
Israel rescues 4 hostages taken in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, over 200 Palestinians are reported killed

The army said it rescued Noa Argamani, 25; Almog Meir Jan, 21; Andrey Kozlov, 27; and Shlomi Ziv, 40, in two locations in a daytime operation.

3h ago

Top Stories

Pearson airport conducts late-night simulated bomb threat exercise
Pearson airport conducts late-night simulated bomb threat exercise

Toronto Pearson airport officials are advising the public they will see flashing lights and people who appear injured in and around one of its terminals on Saturday night. It's all part of a federally...

37m ago

Small ownership landlords in Ontario call for rental housing market reform
Small ownership landlords in Ontario call for rental housing market reform

A group of housing providers in the province are calling out the Ford government, saying reform is needed to help small-ownership landlords and good tenants. Small Ownership Landlords of Ontario (SOLO)...

4h ago

3 pharma companies recall generic prescription drugs over questionable test data
3 pharma companies recall generic prescription drugs over questionable test data

Health Canada says three pharmaceutical companies are recalling all lots of their prescription generic medication over concerns about the integrity of tests used to show their products work the same as...

6h ago

Israel rescues 4 hostages taken in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, over 200 Palestinians are reported killed
Israel rescues 4 hostages taken in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, over 200 Palestinians are reported killed

The army said it rescued Noa Argamani, 25; Almog Meir Jan, 21; Andrey Kozlov, 27; and Shlomi Ziv, 40, in two locations in a daytime operation.

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Small ownership landlords call for rental housing market reform
Small ownership landlords call for rental housing market reform

One advocacy group is demanding for more protection for housing providers. Afua Baah has the details on why small ownership landlords are calling on the province for reform in the Ontario rental housing market.

4h ago

2:39
4 Israeli hostages rescued in military operation Palestinian officials say killed over 200 people
4 Israeli hostages rescued in military operation Palestinian officials say killed over 200 people

For 4 families in Israel – the harrowing wait for their loved ones return is now over – as a group of hostages have been rescued from the Gaza strip. But as Karling Donoghue explains – the military operation came at a horrific cost.

5h ago

2:44
Mississauga mayoral byelection too close to call
Mississauga mayoral byelection too close to call

Mississauga residents will head to the polls on Monday to elect a new mayor. As Jazan Grewal reports, a recent poll shows the byelection is set to be a nail-bitter with many of the voters still undecided.

12h ago

1:11
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach charged in sex assault probe
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach charged in sex assault probe

Peel Regional Police say the have laid five charges against Canadian businessman and billionaire Frank Stronach related to a sexual assault investigation involving more than one victim over multiple decades

2:06
Border mayors wait, as CBSA strike delayed
Border mayors wait, as CBSA strike delayed

Canada's border mayors hope Canada can avoid a border services strike. Some need the border to flow freely for tourism, while others rely on it for agriculture and industry.
More Videos