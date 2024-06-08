Christophe Deloire, the head of media freedom group Reporters Without Borders, has died. He was 53

FILE - Christophe Deloire, head of RSF (Reporters without borders) is pictured in front of a giant portrait of Algerian journalist Khaled Drareni Thursday Oct.15, 2020, in Paris. Deloire, who negotiated to free imprisoned journalists and offered refuge to reporters under threat around the world, died Saturday, June 8, 2024, at 53. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 8, 2024 4:41 pm.

PARIS (AP) — Christophe Deloire, who negotiated to free imprisoned journalists around the world and offered refuge to reporters under threat as the head of media freedom group Reporters Without Borders, died Saturday. He was 53.

Deloire had been battling sudden and aggressive cancer and died in Paris surrounded by loved ones, according to board members of Reporters Without Borders, also known by its French acronym RSF.

Deloire was ‘’a tireless defender, on every continent, of the freedom, independence and pluralism of journalism, in a context of information chaos,” RSF said in a statement.

“Journalism was his life’s struggle, which he fought with unshakeable conviction,’’ it added.

With boundless energy and a ready smile even when dishing out trenchant criticism, Deloire travelled constantly, to Ukraine, Turkey, Africa and beyond to lobby governments and defend journalists behind bars or under threat. Press freedom activists from many countries shared tributes to his work and mourned his passing.

Deloire helped Russian broadcast journalist Marina Ovsiannikova flee Russia in a secret operation in 2022 after she came under fire for denouncing the war in Ukraine on live television. RSF also launched a program to provide protective equipment and training to Ukrainian journalists after Russia’s invasion.

Publicly and behind the scenes, Deloire worked for the release of j ournalist Olivier Dubois, held by Islamic extremists in Mali for two years and freed in 2023, and for other jailed reporters.

In his 12 years at the helm of RSF, he expanded the group’s reach and activism and raised its profile with governments. RSF under his watch launched the Journalism Trust Initiative, a program to certify media organizations to restore public trust in the news, and a program called Forum for Democracy aimed at heading off threats to democratic thought and freedoms.

Born May 22, 1971 in Paray-le-Monial in Burgundy, Deloire worked as an investigative reporter and led a prominent French journalism school, CFJ, before becoming director of RSF.

He is survived by his wife Perrine and their son Nathan.

The Associated Press






Israel rescues 4 hostages taken in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, over 200 Palestinians are reported killed
Israel rescues 4 hostages taken in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, over 200 Palestinians are reported killed

The army said it rescued Noa Argamani, 25; Almog Meir Jan, 21; Andrey Kozlov, 27; and Shlomi Ziv, 40, in two locations in a daytime operation.

32m ago

3 pharma companies recall generic prescription drugs over questionable test data
3 pharma companies recall generic prescription drugs over questionable test data

Health Canada says three pharmaceutical companies are recalling all lots of their prescription generic medication over concerns about the integrity of tests used to show their products work the same as...

41m ago

Oshawa man handed jail time, 6K fine for speeding on Highway 403
Oshawa man handed jail time, 6K fine for speeding on Highway 403

A 26-year-old Oshawa man will spend the next three months in jail after being convicted of speeding on Highway 403. Ontario Provincial Police say the man was caught going 175 km/h on the eastbound portion...

16m ago

Suspect charged with manslaughter in connection with death at Toronto warming centre
Suspect charged with manslaughter in connection with death at Toronto warming centre

Toronto police officers say Gregory Lawrie died after he was assaulted outside a warming centre on Elizabeth Street in February.

7h ago

