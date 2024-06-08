Clark left off USA Basketball national team roster, AP Source says; Taurasi makes sixth Olympic team

FILE - Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark reacts after scoring against the Seattle Storm during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, May 30, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler, File)

By Doug Feinberg, The Associated Press

Posted June 8, 2024 9:54 am.

Last Updated June 8, 2024 9:56 am.

Caitlin Clark won’t be headed to the Paris Olympics, according to a person familiar with the decision.

The person, who provided the full roster to The Associated Press, spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday because no official announcement has been made.

The decision was first reported by The Athletic.

Clark does have some international experience with USA Basketball at a younger level, but she wasn’t able to make the national training camp in Cleveland after she was invited because she was leading Iowa to the Final Four. Clark finished her career as the NCAA’s Division I all-time scoring leader.

Clark, now a rookie with the Indiana Fever, has drawn millions of new fans to women’s basketball in her college career and also in her young WNBA career.

While Clark won’t be headed to Paris, the U.S. is expected to take five-time gold medalist Diana Taurasi for a sixth Olympics. Taurasi will be joined by Phoenix Mercury teammate Brittney Griner.

This will be Griner’s first time playing internationally since she was detained in a Russian prison for 10 months in 2022. She said she’ll only play abroad with USA Basketball.

Joining the pair will be Olympic veterans Breanna Stewart, A’ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, Jewell Loyd and Chelsea Gray. Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young, who helped the U.S. win the inaugural 3×3 gold medal at the Tokyo Games in 2021, will also be on the team.

A bunch of first time Olympians will be on the team with Alyssa Thomas, Sabrina Ionescu and Kahleah Copper. All three played on the American team which won the World Cup in Australia in 2022.

The U.S. women have won every gold medal in women’s basketball since the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

Taurasi, who turns 42 before the Paris Games begin, will break the record for most Olympics played in the sport of basketball. Five players, including former teammate Sue Bird, have competed in five.

The U.S. team will get together to train for a few days in Phoenix in July. Then its off to London for an exhibition game against Germany before heading to France.

The Americans will play Japan, Belgium and Germany in pool play at the Olympics.

___

AP Paris Olympic coverage https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Doug Feinberg, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Housing and identity: Questions about Mississauga's future as election looms
Housing and identity: Questions about Mississauga's future as election looms

The Mississauga byelection for the positions of mayor and Ward 5 councillor will be held on Monday, June 10, 2024.

2h ago

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach facing charges of rape, sexual assault
Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach facing charges of rape, sexual assault

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is facing a number of charges including rape and sexual assault in connection with alleged incidents dating back to the 1980s. Police in Peel Region say...

10h ago

Young Torontonians push for solutions to city's gun violence problem
Young Torontonians push for solutions to city's gun violence problem

Friday was National Day Against Gun Violence and it comes on the heels of a weekend shooting that killed two people and injured three others in North Etobicoke. Mayor Olivia Chow was among those who...

12h ago

Toronto police preparing for potential protestors at Walk with Israel on Sunday
Toronto police preparing for potential protestors at Walk with Israel on Sunday

Toronto police are preparing for protestors during the annual "Walk with Israel" in the Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue area scheduled for Sunday morning. In a statement, Deputy Police Chief Lauren...

15h ago

Top Stories

Housing and identity: Questions about Mississauga's future as election looms
Housing and identity: Questions about Mississauga's future as election looms

The Mississauga byelection for the positions of mayor and Ward 5 councillor will be held on Monday, June 10, 2024.

2h ago

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach facing charges of rape, sexual assault
Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach facing charges of rape, sexual assault

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is facing a number of charges including rape and sexual assault in connection with alleged incidents dating back to the 1980s. Police in Peel Region say...

10h ago

Young Torontonians push for solutions to city's gun violence problem
Young Torontonians push for solutions to city's gun violence problem

Friday was National Day Against Gun Violence and it comes on the heels of a weekend shooting that killed two people and injured three others in North Etobicoke. Mayor Olivia Chow was among those who...

12h ago

Toronto police preparing for potential protestors at Walk with Israel on Sunday
Toronto police preparing for potential protestors at Walk with Israel on Sunday

Toronto police are preparing for protestors during the annual "Walk with Israel" in the Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue area scheduled for Sunday morning. In a statement, Deputy Police Chief Lauren...

15h ago

Most Watched Today

1:11
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach charged in sex assault probe
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach charged in sex assault probe

Peel Regional Police say the have laid five charges against Canadian businessman and billionaire Frank Stronach related to a sexual assault investigation involving more than one victim over multiple decades

10h ago

2:06
Border mayors wait, as CBSA strike delayed
Border mayors wait, as CBSA strike delayed

Canada's border mayors hope Canada can avoid a border services strike. Some need the border to flow freely for tourism, while others rely on it for agriculture and industry.

14h ago

2:43
Union for CBSA workers postpones job action
Union for CBSA workers postpones job action

As the union representing thousands of CBSA workers approached its Friday deadline for a work-to-rule campaign and strike, they said talks have been extended. Nick Westoll has more on the concerns and what’s next.

15h ago

3:36
Business Report: Flames shoot from Air Canada plane
Business Report: Flames shoot from Air Canada plane

Flames shoot from an Air Canada flight. Meanwhile, GameStop reports significant losses, and theatres hope "Bad Boys" will bring in big numbers. Fil Martino reports.

16h ago

2:54
Transit union endorses deal with TTC after strike averted
Transit union endorses deal with TTC after strike averted

A deal that was made in the final minutes of negotiations has averted a transit strike that would have paralyzed the city. Shauna Hunt with latest on the tentative deal and what happens next.

16h ago

More Videos