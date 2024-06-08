Dozens of workers at Manitoba Hydro threaten to strike to back contract talks

Manitoba Hydro power lines are photographed just outside Winnipeg, Monday, May 1, 2018. A union that represents approximately 120 workers who provide meter readings, inspections and location services for Manitoba Hydro customers says the members have voted to strike in support of their demands for a new contract. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 8, 2024 6:51 pm.

Last Updated June 8, 2024 6:56 pm.

WINNIPEG — A union representing approximately 120 workers who provide meter readings, inspections and location services for Manitoba Hydro customers says members have voted to strike in support of their demands for a new contract.

Unifor issued a statement saying 92 per cent of members of Local 681, who work for Manitoba Hydro’s subsidiary Utility Services, voted in favour of a strike Saturday.

It says that without a new contract, Local 681 will begin legal strike action on July 3.

Unifor says workers are seeking similar gains to those it says the crown-owned utility has already ratified for public sector workers, but it says bargaining hit an impasse earlier this month.

Local 681’s last contract expired nearly two years ago, and the union says the unit has only seen wages rise 1.75 per cent over the last four years.

Manitoba Hydro did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the strike vote.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press

