Florida authorities warn of shark dangers along Gulf Coast beaches after 3 people are attacked

By The Associated Press

Posted June 8, 2024 10:57 am.

Last Updated June 8, 2024 11:13 am.

SEACREST, Florida (AP) — Authorities are warning of shark dangers this weekend along Florida’s Gulf Coast, where three people were hurt in two separate shark attacks on Friday.

The attacks off beaches in the Florida Panhandle led authorities to temporarily close beaches to swimmers in Walton County on Friday. Officials said they were evaluating conditions and safety measures to be taken for the rest of the weekend.

Small fish are traveling in schools near the shore this time of year, which might have been a contributing factor in the attacks, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Some beaches on Saturday had red flags as well as purple ones flying to warn swimmers.

“Purple Flags indicate the presence of dangerous marine life and single red flags indicate high hazard conditions,” the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post on Saturday.

Both of Friday’s attacks happened in Walton County, though other counties are taking precautions as well.

The first attack happened Friday afternoon when a woman was bitten by a shark near WaterSound Beach, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said. She had critical injuries on her hip and lower left arm and was flown to a trauma center, authorities said.

Less than two hours later, firefighters responded to another beach about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) east of the first attack “following multiple reports of a teenager injured by a shark,” the sheriff’s office said.

Two teenage girls were in waist-deep water with a group of friends when they were attacked, the South Walton Fire District said.

“When lifeguards and deputies arrived on scene, they found one of the females had significant injuries to the upper leg and one hand,” fire officials said in an update. She was flown to a trauma center. The other teen had what officials described as minor injuries on one of her feet.

Also Friday, in Hawaii, a woman was seriously injured in an apparent shark attack in the waters off the island of Oahu, officials said.

Shark attacks are rare, according to experts.

There were 69 unprovoked bites last year worldwide, and 10 of those were fatal, according to the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File. That was higher than the recent average of six deaths per year.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Housing and identity: Questions about Mississauga's future as election looms
Housing and identity: Questions about Mississauga's future as election looms

The Mississauga byelection for the positions of mayor and Ward 5 councillor will be held on Monday, June 10, 2024.

3h ago

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach facing charges of rape, sexual assault
Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach facing charges of rape, sexual assault

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is facing a number of charges including rape and sexual assault in connection with alleged incidents dating back to the 1980s. Police in Peel Region say...

12h ago

Suspect charged with manslaughter in connection with death at Toronto warming centre
Suspect charged with manslaughter in connection with death at Toronto warming centre

Toronto police officers say Gregory Lawrie died after he was assaulted outside a warming centre on Elizabeth Street in February.

51m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Ride to Conquer Cancer and Do West Fest
Weekend need-to-know: Ride to Conquer Cancer and Do West Fest

Festivals galore are happening this weekend with Dundas West being transformed into a three-day party while cyclists will be hopping on their bikes for a cause, some with and some without clothing. There...

18h ago

Top Stories

Housing and identity: Questions about Mississauga's future as election looms
Housing and identity: Questions about Mississauga's future as election looms

The Mississauga byelection for the positions of mayor and Ward 5 councillor will be held on Monday, June 10, 2024.

3h ago

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach facing charges of rape, sexual assault
Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach facing charges of rape, sexual assault

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is facing a number of charges including rape and sexual assault in connection with alleged incidents dating back to the 1980s. Police in Peel Region say...

12h ago

Suspect charged with manslaughter in connection with death at Toronto warming centre
Suspect charged with manslaughter in connection with death at Toronto warming centre

Toronto police officers say Gregory Lawrie died after he was assaulted outside a warming centre on Elizabeth Street in February.

51m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Ride to Conquer Cancer and Do West Fest
Weekend need-to-know: Ride to Conquer Cancer and Do West Fest

Festivals galore are happening this weekend with Dundas West being transformed into a three-day party while cyclists will be hopping on their bikes for a cause, some with and some without clothing. There...

18h ago

Most Watched Today

1:11
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach charged in sex assault probe
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach charged in sex assault probe

Peel Regional Police say the have laid five charges against Canadian businessman and billionaire Frank Stronach related to a sexual assault investigation involving more than one victim over multiple decades

12h ago

2:06
Border mayors wait, as CBSA strike delayed
Border mayors wait, as CBSA strike delayed

Canada's border mayors hope Canada can avoid a border services strike. Some need the border to flow freely for tourism, while others rely on it for agriculture and industry.

15h ago

2:43
Union for CBSA workers postpones job action
Union for CBSA workers postpones job action

As the union representing thousands of CBSA workers approached its Friday deadline for a work-to-rule campaign and strike, they said talks have been extended. Nick Westoll has more on the concerns and what’s next.

17h ago

3:36
Business Report: Flames shoot from Air Canada plane
Business Report: Flames shoot from Air Canada plane

Flames shoot from an Air Canada flight. Meanwhile, GameStop reports significant losses, and theatres hope "Bad Boys" will bring in big numbers. Fil Martino reports.

17h ago

2:54
Transit union endorses deal with TTC after strike averted
Transit union endorses deal with TTC after strike averted

A deal that was made in the final minutes of negotiations has averted a transit strike that would have paralyzed the city. Shauna Hunt with latest on the tentative deal and what happens next.

18h ago

More Videos