Hoping to deal a blow to Hungary’s Orbán, challenger holds mass demonstration on eve of EU election

People wave Hungarian national flags during a demonstration, where Péter Magyar, a challenger to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, adresses his supporters on the eve of European Parliament elections on Saturday, June 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

By Justin Spike, The Associated Press

Posted June 8, 2024 11:20 am.

Last Updated June 8, 2024 11:26 am.

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A rising political newcomer hoping to deal a blow to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán mobilized tens of thousands of supporters in Budapest on Saturday in a final show of strength on the eve of a European Parliament election.

Péter Magyar, a 43-year-old lawyer who in a matter of months has built up Hungary’s strongest opposition party, hopes to use a good showing in Sunday’s EU elections to propel himself and his movement toward defeating the nationalist Orbán in the next national ballot scheduled for 2026.

Once an insider within Orbán’s Fidesz party, Magyar has gained quick prominence through publicly accusing the prime minister and his allies of corruption and anti-democratic tendencies. He has drawn thousands of curious spectators on a tour of nearly 200 Hungarian cities, towns and villages in the last two months.

In the blazing heat on Saturday, Magyar addressed the sprawling crowd that filled Budapest Heroes’ Square, saying that he and his movement would build “a more beautiful, peaceful and happy country” and bring an end to Orbán’s 14 years in power.

“I was a spark that started the motor of change,” he said.

Recent polls show that Fidesz is likely to take a relative majority of votes in Sunday’s election, but that Magyar’s party, Respect and Freedom (TISZA), could gain up to 30% and cause a loss of seats for Fidesz among Hungary’s 21-member delegation in the EU legislature.

TISZA has gained its base of support among voters disillusioned by both Orbán’s illiberal form of governance and Hungary’s traditional opposition parties, which have proven unable to mount a serious challenge to the populist leader’s rule since 2010.

One Magyar supporter, 69-year-old Budapest resident Mária Németh, said on Saturday that she hasn’t voted in any election since 2010, when she supported Hungary’s right-wing Jobbik party.

But now, she said, she plans to vote for TISZA because of the “filth and lies” in Hungarian politics that she attributes to Orbán — particularly about the war in Ukraine.

“If Péter Magyar hadn’t come around, I wouldn’t vote,” Németh said. “They tell so many lies about the war. Everyone wants peace, whether on the left or the right, everyone wants peace.”

Orbán, known as the EU’s closest Kremlin ally, has cast the stakes of Sunday’s election as nothing less than peace in Europe if his party wins, or a global conflagration if it loses.

He has blamed “pro-war” politicians in Washington and Brussels for escalating tensions with Russia over its war in Ukraine, and portrayed his refusal to supply Kyiv with military aid and other support as a “pro-peace” position unique in Europe.

During his campaign, Orbán has claimed that a vote for those running against him would risk Hungarian youth being sent to the front lines in Ukraine. Magyar has pushed back on the claim, and on Saturday lifted a slogan Orbán has used to promote his own party.

“Those who vote for peace vote for TISZA,” he said.

A staunch opponent of immigration, Orbán has also campaigned on a promise that he will preserve Hungary as a “migrant-free” country, and has correlated past armed conflicts in Europe with what he sees as a deficit of “white Christians” on the continent.

“In the two (world) wars, 57 million Europeans died, and people are amazed that there aren’t enough Christian, white, traditional Europeans in Europe,” he said at a campaign rally on Thursday. “Instead, there’s a vacuum filled by migrants.”

Magyar has dismissed accusations by Orbán that he — or any other Hungarians — are “pro-war.” In an interview with The Associated Press in May, he was unequivocal in pointing out the potential risks if Russia was permitted to retain the Ukrainian territories that it has occupied — including the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014.

In his final message to voters before the election on Saturday, he said he would to bring an end to Orbán’s “fear-mongering propaganda,” and work for a country where “there’s no left, no right, there’s only Hungarians.”

“TISZA aims to ensure that Hungarian families can live in peace and security, and that our children can live without the fear of war. The future is up to you now,” he said.

Justin Spike, The Associated Press















Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Housing and identity: Questions about Mississauga's future as election looms
Housing and identity: Questions about Mississauga's future as election looms

The Mississauga byelection for the positions of mayor and Ward 5 councillor will be held on Monday, June 10, 2024.

3h ago

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach facing charges of rape, sexual assault
Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach facing charges of rape, sexual assault

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is facing a number of charges including rape and sexual assault in connection with alleged incidents dating back to the 1980s. Police in Peel Region say...

12h ago

Suspect charged with manslaughter in connection with death at Toronto warming centre
Suspect charged with manslaughter in connection with death at Toronto warming centre

Toronto police officers say Gregory Lawrie died after he was assaulted outside a warming centre on Elizabeth Street in February.

51m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Ride to Conquer Cancer and Do West Fest
Weekend need-to-know: Ride to Conquer Cancer and Do West Fest

Festivals galore are happening this weekend with Dundas West being transformed into a three-day party while cyclists will be hopping on their bikes for a cause, some with and some without clothing. There...

18h ago

Top Stories

Housing and identity: Questions about Mississauga's future as election looms
Housing and identity: Questions about Mississauga's future as election looms

The Mississauga byelection for the positions of mayor and Ward 5 councillor will be held on Monday, June 10, 2024.

3h ago

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach facing charges of rape, sexual assault
Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach facing charges of rape, sexual assault

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is facing a number of charges including rape and sexual assault in connection with alleged incidents dating back to the 1980s. Police in Peel Region say...

12h ago

Suspect charged with manslaughter in connection with death at Toronto warming centre
Suspect charged with manslaughter in connection with death at Toronto warming centre

Toronto police officers say Gregory Lawrie died after he was assaulted outside a warming centre on Elizabeth Street in February.

51m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Ride to Conquer Cancer and Do West Fest
Weekend need-to-know: Ride to Conquer Cancer and Do West Fest

Festivals galore are happening this weekend with Dundas West being transformed into a three-day party while cyclists will be hopping on their bikes for a cause, some with and some without clothing. There...

18h ago

Most Watched Today

1:11
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach charged in sex assault probe
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach charged in sex assault probe

Peel Regional Police say the have laid five charges against Canadian businessman and billionaire Frank Stronach related to a sexual assault investigation involving more than one victim over multiple decades

12h ago

2:06
Border mayors wait, as CBSA strike delayed
Border mayors wait, as CBSA strike delayed

Canada's border mayors hope Canada can avoid a border services strike. Some need the border to flow freely for tourism, while others rely on it for agriculture and industry.

15h ago

2:43
Union for CBSA workers postpones job action
Union for CBSA workers postpones job action

As the union representing thousands of CBSA workers approached its Friday deadline for a work-to-rule campaign and strike, they said talks have been extended. Nick Westoll has more on the concerns and what’s next.

17h ago

3:36
Business Report: Flames shoot from Air Canada plane
Business Report: Flames shoot from Air Canada plane

Flames shoot from an Air Canada flight. Meanwhile, GameStop reports significant losses, and theatres hope "Bad Boys" will bring in big numbers. Fil Martino reports.

17h ago

2:54
Transit union endorses deal with TTC after strike averted
Transit union endorses deal with TTC after strike averted

A deal that was made in the final minutes of negotiations has averted a transit strike that would have paralyzed the city. Shauna Hunt with latest on the tentative deal and what happens next.

18h ago

More Videos