Massive chunk of Wyoming’s Teton Pass crumbles; unclear how quickly the road can be rebuilt

This photo provided by Wyoming Highway Patrol shows a damaged section of Teton Pass near Jackson, Wyo., on Saturday, June 8, 2024, that officials said had “catastrophically failed.” (Wyoming Highway Patrol via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 8, 2024 8:48 pm.

Last Updated June 8, 2024 9:12 pm.

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A massive chunk of the meandering Teton Pass has collapsed, leaving a gaping dirt gash along the mountain pass that is a critical link between small eastern Idaho towns and the tourist destination of Jackson, Wyoming.

The road was closed at the time the section of road fell away, authorities said Saturday, following a mudslide a couple miles away and amid ongoing concerns with a crack and drop in the road that first drew attention Thursday after a motorcycle crash. It is unclear how long it will take to rebuild the road, a highly used commuter route for people who work in pricey Jackson but live across the border in Idaho. Jackson is also close to the popular Grand Teton National Park.

Part of the reason for the motorcycle crash was the crack and drop in the road, said Stephanie Harsha, a spokesperson for District 3 of the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Geologists and engineers sent to the area Thursday “noticed that that crack and that drop started to move a lot,” she said. A paving crew temporarily patched the site, and traffic began moving again along the highway that night, she said.

The opening was short-lived. By around 3:30 a.m. Friday, maintenance crews were sent to a mudslide over a section of the pass a couple miles away, closing the road again, she said. While that was cleared, the road remained closed Friday because of the crack and the drop that had become more pronounced, she said. Crews that were trying to figure out a detour around the site left for the night “and by 5 a.m., this morning, WYDOT had discovered that the road had completely failed,” Harsha said.

“We were very, very lucky that no crews were harmed. No equipment was damaged,” she said. “So now, engineers and geologists are doing geological assessments on the pass. They’ve been looking at it all day.”

The department on social media said the road at milepost 12.8 had “catastrophically failed.” Gov. Mark Gordon signed an executive order declaring an emergency, which his office said would help the state access additional resources from the Federal Highway Administration to begin repair work.

“We are closely monitoring this ongoing situation, and Wyoming Department of Transportation personnel are working diligently to develop a long-term solution to rebuild this critical roadway,” Gordon said in a statement. “I recognize the significant impacts this closure has to Teton County residents, regional commuters and the local economy.”

Harsha said an alternate route to Jackson for those in the Victor, Idaho, area is more than 60 miles (97 kilometers) “out of the way” and adds “quite a bit to any commute.”

The Associated Press




Small ownership landlords in Ontario call for rental housing market reform
Small ownership landlords in Ontario call for rental housing market reform

A group of housing providers in the province are calling out the Ford government, saying reform is needed to help small-ownership landlords and good tenants. Small Ownership Landlords of Ontario (SOLO)...

2h ago

3 pharma companies recall generic prescription drugs over questionable test data
3 pharma companies recall generic prescription drugs over questionable test data

Health Canada says three pharmaceutical companies are recalling all lots of their prescription generic medication over concerns about the integrity of tests used to show their products work the same as...

5h ago

Pearson airport to conduct late-night simulated bomb threat exercise
Pearson airport to conduct late-night simulated bomb threat exercise

Toronto Pearson airport officials are advising the public they will see flashing lights and people who appear injured in and around one of its terminals on Saturday night. It's all part of a federally...

4m ago

Israel rescues 4 hostages taken in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, over 200 Palestinians are reported killed
Israel rescues 4 hostages taken in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, over 200 Palestinians are reported killed

The army said it rescued Noa Argamani, 25; Almog Meir Jan, 21; Andrey Kozlov, 27; and Shlomi Ziv, 40, in two locations in a daytime operation.

1h ago

2:38
Small ownership landlords call for rental housing market reform
Small ownership landlords call for rental housing market reform

One advocacy group is demanding for more protection for housing providers. Afua Baah has the details on why small ownership landlords are calling on the province for reform in the Ontario rental housing market.

3h ago

2:39
4 Israeli hostages rescued in military operation Palestinian officials say killed over 200 people
4 Israeli hostages rescued in military operation Palestinian officials say killed over 200 people

For 4 families in Israel – the harrowing wait for their loved ones return is now over – as a group of hostages have been rescued from the Gaza strip. But as Karling Donoghue explains – the military operation came at a horrific cost.

3h ago

2:44
Mississauga mayoral byelection too close to call
Mississauga mayoral byelection too close to call

Mississauga residents will head to the polls on Monday to elect a new mayor. As Jazan Grewal reports, a recent poll shows the byelection is set to be a nail-bitter with many of the voters still undecided.

11h ago

1:11
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach charged in sex assault probe
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach charged in sex assault probe

Peel Regional Police say the have laid five charges against Canadian businessman and billionaire Frank Stronach related to a sexual assault investigation involving more than one victim over multiple decades

23h ago

2:06
Border mayors wait, as CBSA strike delayed
Border mayors wait, as CBSA strike delayed

Canada's border mayors hope Canada can avoid a border services strike. Some need the border to flow freely for tourism, while others rely on it for agriculture and industry.
