Montreal City Hall reopens its doors after delays, increases to renovation costs

MONTREAL — Montreal’s City Hall reopened its doors to the public today after five years worth of renovations that took longer than expected and ran over budget.

Long lines of visitors snaked around the revamped heritage building waiting for their chance to see the $211 million upgrade that began in 2019.

Hundreds of wooden and stained-glass windows were restored, and the building now features an outdoor terrace and a permanent museum exhibit.

City counsellor Ericka Alneus says she expects thousands of visitors to explore the new building today, adding the renovations mean many of Montreal’s elected officials – herself included – will now be able to work out of City Hall for the first time since the last round of municipal elections.

After cutting the ribbon during Friday’s inauguration ceremony for the upgraded building, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante told reporters the renovations were necessary to both decarbonize the building and make the space more accessible and welcoming for Montrealers.

Plante pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic, rising construction costs and labour shortages as reasons for delays in completing the renovations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2024.

Joe Bongiorno, The Canadian Press