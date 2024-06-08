Oshawa man handed jail time, 6K fine for speeding on Highway 403

A 26-year-old Oshawa man will spend the next three months in jail after being convicted of speeding on Highway 403.

Ontario Provincial Police say the man was caught going 175 km/h on the eastbound portion of the highway near Winston Churchill Boulevard last September.

The man, whose name was not released, was found guilty on June 7 on all seven charges he faced. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail, handed a two-year license suspension and fined $6,000.