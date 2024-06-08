Police investigating ‘suspicious’ deaths of 2 seniors in Laval, Que.

MONTREAL — Police north of Montreal are investigating what they describe as the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman in their 80s after they were found at a home in Laval, Que. on Friday.

Police say they received a call from a family member and arrived at the scene at around 2:20 p.m.

Lt. Geneviève Major with Laval Police says no knife or gun wounds were found on the bodies.

Major says police are considering the deaths suspicious for the moment but cannot yet explain what led to them, adding all possibilities are being considered.

Police have set up a security perimeter around the home and continue to investigate the case.

Autopsies are set to take place in the coming days to determine the cause of death.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press