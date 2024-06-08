Shooting near a Los Angeles college kills 1 and wounds 4, police say

By The Associated Press

Posted June 8, 2024 4:29 am.

Last Updated June 8, 2024 4:42 am.

A shooting near a college in Los Angeles killed a man and wounded four other people Friday night, police said.

Homicide detectives were involved in a shooting death investigation on the 800 block of Greenleaf Boulevard in Compton, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. and a man was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.

The other four victims were transported to a local hospital and their conditions were not immediately known, the statement said.

Deputies said the shooting happened near Compton College but was not connected to the school, KCAL-TV reported.

There was no information available about a suspect.

The Associated Press

