Small ownership landlords in Ontario call for rental housing market reform

Small Ownership Landlords of Ontario rally outside Queen's Park
Small Ownership Landlords of Ontario rally outside Queen's Park on Saturday, June 8, 2024. CITYNEWS

By Afua Baah

Posted June 8, 2024 6:15 pm.

A group of housing providers in the province are calling out the Ford government, saying reform is needed to help small-ownership landlords and good tenants.

Small Ownership Landlords of Ontario (SOLO) held a rally outside Queen’s Park on Saturday, calling on the province to provide better ways to protect small ownership landlords from tenants who refuse to pay.

“My tenant stopped paying rent to the tune of $26,000, and then he eventually burned my house down,” said Kevin Costain, SOLO board member.

“What we call professional tenants, those folks really exploit the system, and they can really do it well.”

The group said the current situation with so-called bad tenants is dire, with owners seeing theft, extortion, violence, and property damage. The non-profit group adds that ongoing delays at the Landlord Tenant Board – which resolves disputes between residential landlords and tenants – should not serve as an excuse when dealing with these types of renters.

“The LTB takes quite a long time, sometimes 8-12 months, and all corners of the system don’t provide justice for the small landlord,” said Costain.

The group is calling for a more firm, faster resolution with the Landlord Tenant Board, saying uncontested, non-payment of rent should not have a hearing, clearing the way for repeat rent withholders to be evicted.

“If you have a tenant that is established that they haven’t paid rent, the landlord has applied for eviction, if the tenant doesn’t produce proof that they are paying rent within two months, have an eviction happen, it’s merely a paperwork process at that point,” said Costain.

The Landlord Tenant Board reported it received over 73,000 applications in 2022-2023. At the end of that fiscal year, there were more than 53,000 unresolved cases. The group SOLO believes most of these cases are for rent disputes, and adding to the process could take upwards of two years before a hearing happens.

“That’s somewhere of up around 71 per cent of cases at the LTB are literally from non-payment of rent and it could just be that simple, you start reducing the backlog at the LTB,” said Costain.

Small landlords, who typically own one to two properties say they lack the resources to make up for lost funds. Some owners have said they have had no other option than to sell their properties. The non-profit group stresses that this ultimately means less supply in an already high demand market, and are calling for urgent intervention.

“Our fight is across the board, when there is injustice this has to change,” said Costain.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Israel rescues 4 hostages taken in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, over 200 Palestinians are reported killed
Israel rescues 4 hostages taken in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, over 200 Palestinians are reported killed

The army said it rescued Noa Argamani, 25; Almog Meir Jan, 21; Andrey Kozlov, 27; and Shlomi Ziv, 40, in two locations in a daytime operation.

26m ago

3 pharma companies recall generic prescription drugs over questionable test data
3 pharma companies recall generic prescription drugs over questionable test data

Health Canada says three pharmaceutical companies are recalling all lots of their prescription generic medication over concerns about the integrity of tests used to show their products work the same as...

2h ago

Oshawa man handed jail time, 6K fine for speeding on Highway 403
Oshawa man handed jail time, 6K fine for speeding on Highway 403

A 26-year-old Oshawa man will spend the next three months in jail after being convicted of speeding on Highway 403. Ontario Provincial Police say the man was caught going 175 km/h on the eastbound portion...

1h ago

Suspect charged with manslaughter in connection with death at Toronto warming centre
Suspect charged with manslaughter in connection with death at Toronto warming centre

Toronto police officers say Gregory Lawrie died after he was assaulted outside a warming centre on Elizabeth Street in February.

8h ago

Top Stories

Israel rescues 4 hostages taken in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, over 200 Palestinians are reported killed
Israel rescues 4 hostages taken in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, over 200 Palestinians are reported killed

The army said it rescued Noa Argamani, 25; Almog Meir Jan, 21; Andrey Kozlov, 27; and Shlomi Ziv, 40, in two locations in a daytime operation.

26m ago

3 pharma companies recall generic prescription drugs over questionable test data
3 pharma companies recall generic prescription drugs over questionable test data

Health Canada says three pharmaceutical companies are recalling all lots of their prescription generic medication over concerns about the integrity of tests used to show their products work the same as...

2h ago

Oshawa man handed jail time, 6K fine for speeding on Highway 403
Oshawa man handed jail time, 6K fine for speeding on Highway 403

A 26-year-old Oshawa man will spend the next three months in jail after being convicted of speeding on Highway 403. Ontario Provincial Police say the man was caught going 175 km/h on the eastbound portion...

1h ago

Suspect charged with manslaughter in connection with death at Toronto warming centre
Suspect charged with manslaughter in connection with death at Toronto warming centre

Toronto police officers say Gregory Lawrie died after he was assaulted outside a warming centre on Elizabeth Street in February.

8h ago

Most Watched Today

1:11
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach charged in sex assault probe
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach charged in sex assault probe

Peel Regional Police say the have laid five charges against Canadian businessman and billionaire Frank Stronach related to a sexual assault investigation involving more than one victim over multiple decades

19h ago

2:06
Border mayors wait, as CBSA strike delayed
Border mayors wait, as CBSA strike delayed

Canada's border mayors hope Canada can avoid a border services strike. Some need the border to flow freely for tourism, while others rely on it for agriculture and industry.

23h ago

2:43
Union for CBSA workers postpones job action
Union for CBSA workers postpones job action

As the union representing thousands of CBSA workers approached its Friday deadline for a work-to-rule campaign and strike, they said talks have been extended. Nick Westoll has more on the concerns and what’s next.
3:36
Business Report: Flames shoot from Air Canada plane
Business Report: Flames shoot from Air Canada plane

Flames shoot from an Air Canada flight. Meanwhile, GameStop reports significant losses, and theatres hope "Bad Boys" will bring in big numbers. Fil Martino reports.
2:54
Transit union endorses deal with TTC after strike averted
Transit union endorses deal with TTC after strike averted

A deal that was made in the final minutes of negotiations has averted a transit strike that would have paralyzed the city. Shauna Hunt with latest on the tentative deal and what happens next.
More Videos