Bill would rename NYC subway stop after Stonewall, a landmark in LGBTQ+ rights movement

FILE - Rainwater seeps down into the Christopher Street-Sheridan Square subway station, March 30, 2010, in New York. The New York City subway station would be renamed to commemorate the Stonewall Inn protests that galvanized the modern LGBTQ rights movement, under legislation approved by state lawmakers as they wrapped up their session in June 2024. (AP Photo/Stephen Chernin, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 9, 2024 5:27 pm.

Last Updated June 9, 2024 5:42 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City subway station would be renamed to commemorate the Stonewall riots that galvanized the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement, under legislation approved by state lawmakers as they wrapped up their session this month.

The state Legislature approved a bill Wednesday directing the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to change the name of the Christopher Street-Sheridan Square subway station in Greenwich Village to the Christopher Street-Stonewall National Monument Station.

“This change will memorialize the history of the modern LGBTQ civil rights movement and inspire NY to demand justice and equality for all,” state Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal, a Manhattan Democrat who sponsored the proposal, wrote on the social platform X following the Senate’s passage of the measure.

The bill now heads to Gov. Kathy Hochul for her approval. Her office didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment Sunday.

The Stonewall Inn was raided by police June 28, 1969, sparking a riot and several days of protests that marked a groundbreaking moment in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights in the country.

At the time, showing same-sex affection or dressing in a way deemed gender-inappropriate could get people arrested and led to bars that served them losing liquor licenses.

Today, Stonewall Inn is a National Historic Landmark, with patrons flocking to the site each June, when New York and many other cities hold LGBTQ+ pride celebrations.

The Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center is also planned to open next door as the National Park Service’s first such center focused on LGBTQ+ history.

The Associated Press

