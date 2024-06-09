Body believed to be missing TV presenter Michael Mosley found on Greek island

People sit on the beach of Agios Nikolaos from where British doctor and television presenter Michael Mosley, is believed to have set out, on the southeastern Aegean Sea island of Symi, Greece, Friday, June 7, 2024. Greek police say an ongoing major search and rescue operation on the small eastern Aegean island of Symi has still not located British doctor and television presenter Michael Mosley, who went missing on Wednesday afternoon after reportedly going for a walk. (AP Photo/Antonis Mystiloglou)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 9, 2024 4:23 am.

Last Updated June 9, 2024 4:26 am.

ATHENS (AP) — Police said that a body believed to be that of missing British TV presenter Michael Mosley was found on a Greek island Sunday morning. A police spokesman, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of an ongoing investigation, said the body was found on a rocky coast by a private boat and that formal identification was pending.

Mosley went missing on the small eastern Aegean island of Symi on Wednesday afternoon after reportedly leaving a beach to go for a walk.

Mosley is well-known in Britain for his regular appearances on television and radio and for his column in the Daily Mail newspaper. He is known outside the U.K. for his 2013 book “The Fast Diet,” which he co-authored with journalist Mimi Spencer. The “5:2 diet” set out how people can lose weight fast by minimizing their calorie intake for two days in a week while eating healthily on the other five.

The Associated Press

