Capital gains proposal to be presented to Parliament on Monday, Freeland says

<p>The Liberal government plans to take the first legislative step Monday toward increasing the inclusion rate on capital gains. Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance speaks during a press conference at a transit bus maintenance facility in Brampton, Ont., on Friday, June 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey</p>

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 9, 2024 3:56 pm.

Last Updated June 9, 2024 4:40 pm.

The Liberal government plans to take the first legislative step Monday toward increasing the inclusion rate on capital gains.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland flagged the timing Sunday, saying the government is taking action to improve tax fairness for Canadians.

Freeland announced the capital gains tax changes as part of her April budget but left the new inclusion rate out of the budget legislation.

The government proposes to make two-thirds of capital gains taxable.

Currently, only one-half of the profits made on the sale of assets — such as stocks or secondary real estate property — are taxed.

The Liberals must table a motion in the House of Commons before they bring forward the actual legislation on capital gains. The government says the change will take effect June 25, even if a bill has yet to pass.

The higher inclusion rate will apply to all capital gains realized by corporations, while individuals will only face the higher inclusion rate on capital gains of more than $250,000.

Lobby groups representing businesses and physicians who expect to be affected by the changes have called on the government to reconsider the increase to the inclusion rate.

However, Liberals have defended the effective tax increase on capital gains, arguing that Canada needs to raise more revenue to pay for things like housing and health care.

The government estimates the higher inclusion rate will generate $19.4 billion over the next five years.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

St. Anne's Anglican Church, national historic site in Toronto, destroyed by 4-alarm fire
St. Anne's Anglican Church, national historic site in Toronto, destroyed by 4-alarm fire

Toronto emergency crews were called to St. Anne's Anglican Church on Gladstone Avenue near Dundas Street West just before 8 a.m. on Sunday.

8m ago

Toronto 'Walk with Israel' event held amid high security, faceoffs with protesters
Toronto 'Walk with Israel' event held amid high security, faceoffs with protesters

Thousands of members of Toronto's Jewish community marched down a major city artery on Sunday as part of an annual pro-Israel event that unfolded amid heightened security and protests along the route. The...

28m ago

2 charged with impaired driving, including Calgary truck driver, after 2 Toronto-area crashes
2 charged with impaired driving, including Calgary truck driver, after 2 Toronto-area crashes

OPP officers shared details of both crashes on Sunday. One of the incidents say part of the 401 closed in Toronto for several hours.

3h ago

Centrist Benny Gantz is quitting Israel's war Cabinet, citing frustrations with Netanyahu
Centrist Benny Gantz is quitting Israel's war Cabinet, citing frustrations with Netanyahu

JERUSALEM (AP) — Benny Gantz, a centrist member of Israel’s three-man war Cabinet, announced his resignation Sunday, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of mismanaging the war effort and putting...

1h ago

Top Stories

St. Anne's Anglican Church, national historic site in Toronto, destroyed by 4-alarm fire
St. Anne's Anglican Church, national historic site in Toronto, destroyed by 4-alarm fire

Toronto emergency crews were called to St. Anne's Anglican Church on Gladstone Avenue near Dundas Street West just before 8 a.m. on Sunday.

8m ago

Toronto 'Walk with Israel' event held amid high security, faceoffs with protesters
Toronto 'Walk with Israel' event held amid high security, faceoffs with protesters

Thousands of members of Toronto's Jewish community marched down a major city artery on Sunday as part of an annual pro-Israel event that unfolded amid heightened security and protests along the route. The...

28m ago

2 charged with impaired driving, including Calgary truck driver, after 2 Toronto-area crashes
2 charged with impaired driving, including Calgary truck driver, after 2 Toronto-area crashes

OPP officers shared details of both crashes on Sunday. One of the incidents say part of the 401 closed in Toronto for several hours.

3h ago

Centrist Benny Gantz is quitting Israel's war Cabinet, citing frustrations with Netanyahu
Centrist Benny Gantz is quitting Israel's war Cabinet, citing frustrations with Netanyahu

JERUSALEM (AP) — Benny Gantz, a centrist member of Israel’s three-man war Cabinet, announced his resignation Sunday, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of mismanaging the war effort and putting...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:39
Emergency crews respond to fire at St. Anne's Anglican Church in Toronto
Emergency crews respond to fire at St. Anne's Anglican Church in Toronto

Toronto firefighters and police officers were called to St. Anne's Anglican Church on Gladstone Avenue just before 8 a.m. on Sunday after a large fire developed. Nick Westoll reports.

6h ago

2:38
Small ownership landlords call for rental housing market reform
Small ownership landlords call for rental housing market reform

One advocacy group is demanding for more protection for housing providers. Afua Baah has the details on why small ownership landlords are calling on the province for reform in the Ontario rental housing market.

21h ago

2:39
4 Israeli hostages rescued in military operation Palestinian officials say killed over 200 people
4 Israeli hostages rescued in military operation Palestinian officials say killed over 200 people

For 4 families in Israel – the harrowing wait for their loved ones return is now over – as a group of hostages have been rescued from the Gaza strip. But as Karling Donoghue explains – the military operation came at a horrific cost.

22h ago

2:44
Mississauga mayoral byelection too close to call
Mississauga mayoral byelection too close to call

Mississauga residents will head to the polls on Monday to elect a new mayor. As Jazan Grewal reports, a recent poll shows the byelection is set to be a nail-bitter with many of the voters still undecided.

1:11
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach charged in sex assault probe
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach charged in sex assault probe

Peel Regional Police say the have laid five charges against Canadian businessman and billionaire Frank Stronach related to a sexual assault investigation involving more than one victim over multiple decades

More Videos