Colombia marks 1st anniversary of rescue of 4 children in the Amazon after their plane crashed

By Manuel Rueda, The Associated Press

Posted June 9, 2024 8:02 pm.

Last Updated June 9, 2024 8:26 pm.

BOGOTÁ, Colombia (AP) — Colombia marked the first anniversary Sunday of the rescue of four Indigenous children who survived a small plane crash in the Amazon rainforest in an operation that gripped the world’s attention. A small ceremony was held in a Bogota military base that included an emotional reunion between soldiers and Indigenous volunteers.

But the four children, who were found in a remote patch of rainforest a year ago after fending for themselves for 40 days, still face an uncertain future as authorities wait for a case worker to decide who should be awarded custody.

The siblings from Colombia’s Huitoto tribe were aged 13, 9, 4 and 11 months old when the single-engine plane they were traveling in nosedived into the rainforest’s canopy, killing their mother, Magdalena Mucutuy, and the other two adults on board. The group was travelling from the small village of Araracuara, deep in the Colombian Amazon to the town of San Jose del Guaviare.

On Sunday, Colombia’s Institute for Family Welfare posted a photo of the four children with their faces blurred on its X account, formerly Twitter, and published a statement saying they were healthy and were growing up successfully under state care.

“The Mucutuy siblings today spend their days enjoying life and learning. They have been accompanied by a team that specializes in ethnic affairs and works so that they don’t lose their customs while they are far from their territory,” the statement read.

The siblings survived on fruits and seeds from the rainforest before they were found on June 9 by a team of special forces soldiers and Indigenous volunteers. They had been combing the rough terrain around the plane crash for three weeks and used sniffer dogs and helicopters to locate the children.

However, a custody battle over the children broke out after their rescue that pitted their maternal grandparents against their deceased mother’s partner, Manuel Ranoque.

Ranoque is the biological father of the two youngest children Tien and Cristin. And he also lived with the two older children and their mother for several years before the crash.

Ranoque was imprisoned in August of last year, over accusations that he had sexually abused of one of the children, before the crash.

In October, prosecutors in Colombia formally charged Ranoque with sexually assaulting a minor, an accusation he denies and says he will challenge in an upcoming trial.

On Sunday some of the relatives of the Mucutuy children also joined the soldiers and volunteers who were part of last year’s rescue effort, known as “Operation Hope.” They heard a mass and shared a barbeque with the rescue team and spoke briefly with the local press.

“I’m sad because I am still not with the children,” Fatima Valencia, the children’s grandmother told Colombia’s Caracol TV. “But I am very thankful to those who helped us rescue them.”

Manuel Rueda, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

St. Anne's Anglican Church, national historic site in Toronto, destroyed by 4-alarm fire
St. Anne's Anglican Church, national historic site in Toronto, destroyed by 4-alarm fire

Toronto emergency crews were called to St. Anne's Anglican Church on Gladstone Avenue near Dundas Street West just before 8 a.m. on Sunday.

2h ago

Toronto 'Walk with Israel' event held amid high security, faceoffs with protesters
Toronto 'Walk with Israel' event held amid high security, faceoffs with protesters

Thousands of members of Toronto's Jewish community marched down a major city artery on Sunday as part of an annual pro-Israel event that unfolded amid heightened security and protests along the route. The...

2h ago

Man arrested after suspicious packages containing gun rifle powder left at victim's home
Man arrested after suspicious packages containing gun rifle powder left at victim's home

A 39-year-old man is under arrest for allegedly leaving suspicious packages including gun rifle powder at a downtown residence. Police say the man had been showing up at the victim's address in the...

4h ago

Mississauga mayor, Ward 5 councillor byelections: When, where and how to vote
Mississauga mayor, Ward 5 councillor byelections: When, where and how to vote

Voters in the city of Mississauga will elect a new mayor and a new Ward 5 councillor on Monday, June 10, 2024.

2h ago

Top Stories

St. Anne's Anglican Church, national historic site in Toronto, destroyed by 4-alarm fire
St. Anne's Anglican Church, national historic site in Toronto, destroyed by 4-alarm fire

Toronto emergency crews were called to St. Anne's Anglican Church on Gladstone Avenue near Dundas Street West just before 8 a.m. on Sunday.

2h ago

Toronto 'Walk with Israel' event held amid high security, faceoffs with protesters
Toronto 'Walk with Israel' event held amid high security, faceoffs with protesters

Thousands of members of Toronto's Jewish community marched down a major city artery on Sunday as part of an annual pro-Israel event that unfolded amid heightened security and protests along the route. The...

2h ago

Man arrested after suspicious packages containing gun rifle powder left at victim's home
Man arrested after suspicious packages containing gun rifle powder left at victim's home

A 39-year-old man is under arrest for allegedly leaving suspicious packages including gun rifle powder at a downtown residence. Police say the man had been showing up at the victim's address in the...

4h ago

Mississauga mayor, Ward 5 councillor byelections: When, where and how to vote
Mississauga mayor, Ward 5 councillor byelections: When, where and how to vote

Voters in the city of Mississauga will elect a new mayor and a new Ward 5 councillor on Monday, June 10, 2024.

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
A cool start to the week
A cool start to the week

A mostly cloudy and cool start to the week with temperatures in the mid-teens and a breezy northwest wind bringing gusts of up to 40 km/h to some areas.

2h ago

3:14
Fire destroys historic Toronto church
Fire destroys historic Toronto church

An early morning fire destroys a historic church in Toronto. Afua Baah has the details about the blaze that has reduced a national historic site to rubble.

2h ago

2:22
Walk with Israel countered by pro-Palestinian protestors
Walk with Israel countered by pro-Palestinian protestors

More than 50 thousand people attended this year's Walk With Israel but tensions were high with pro-Palestinian protestors making their presence known at the event, and a heavy police presence. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

2h ago

0:39
Emergency crews respond to fire at St. Anne's Anglican Church in Toronto
Emergency crews respond to fire at St. Anne's Anglican Church in Toronto

Toronto firefighters and police officers were called to St. Anne's Anglican Church on Gladstone Avenue just before 8 a.m. on Sunday after a large fire developed. Nick Westoll reports.

11h ago

2:38
Small ownership landlords call for rental housing market reform
Small ownership landlords call for rental housing market reform

One advocacy group is demanding for more protection for housing providers. Afua Baah has the details on why small ownership landlords are calling on the province for reform in the Ontario rental housing market.

More Videos