Fire destroys part of historic Toronto church housing Group of Seven artworks

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 9, 2024 10:58 am.

Last Updated June 9, 2024 11:12 am.

A four-alarm fire ripped through St. Anne’s Anglican Church in Toronto on Sunday morning, severely damaging a national historic site that housed murals by the Group of Seven.

Fire officials say the blaze broke out shortly before 8 a.m., eventually shooting through the domed roof of the Byzantine-style building.

Officials say there were no occupants and no injuries at the 124-year-old church in the city’s Little Portugal neighbourhood.

Early paintings by three Group of Seven artists were installed in the church in the 1920s.

Toronto Fire Services spokesman Deepak Chagger says there is “no indication that anything was saved,” though the loss of the iconic works has not been confirmed.

Officials say crews have extinguished the main body of the fire.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Toronto emergency crews responding to 4-alarm fire at historic church in Little Portugal
Toronto emergency crews responding to 4-alarm fire at historic church in Little Portugal

Toronto emergency crews were called to St. Anne's Anglican Church on Gladstone Avenue near Dundas Street West just before 8 a.m. on Sunday.

42m ago

Small ownership landlords in Ontario call for rental housing market reform
Small ownership landlords in Ontario call for rental housing market reform

A group of housing providers in the province are calling out the Ford government, saying reform is needed to help small-ownership landlords and good tenants. Small Ownership Landlords of Ontario (SOLO)...

16h ago

Oshawa man handed jail time, 6K fine for speeding on Highway 403
Oshawa man handed jail time, 6K fine for speeding on Highway 403

A 26-year-old Oshawa man will spend the next three months in jail after being convicted of speeding on Highway 403. Ontario Provincial Police say the man was caught going 175 km/h on the eastbound portion...

18h ago

Panthers take Game 1 of Stanley Cup final 3-0 over Oilers
Panthers take Game 1 of Stanley Cup final 3-0 over Oilers

Carter Verhaeghe beat Stuart Skinner on the first shot of the game and the Florida Panthers never trailed to win game one of the Stanley Cup final 3-0 over the Edmonton Oilers. It was the fourth time...

22m ago

