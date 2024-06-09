French President Macron calls a snap legislative election after defeat in EU vote

French President Emmanuel Macron appears on television screen at the French far-right National Rally party election night headquarters, Sunday, June 9, 2024 in Paris. French President Emanuel Macron dissolves National Assembly and calls new legislative election after defeat in EU vote (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 9, 2024 3:15 pm.

Last Updated June 9, 2024 4:26 pm.

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday he was dissolving the National Assembly and calling a snap legislative election after his party suffered a heavy defeat in elections for the European Parliament.

In an address to the nation from the Elysee presidential palace, Macron said: “I’ve decided to give you back the choice of our parliamentary future through the vote. I am therefore dissolving the National Assembly.” The vote will take place in two rounds on June 30 and July 7, he said.

The move comes as first projected results from France on Sunday put the far-right National Rally party well ahead in the European Union’s parliamentary election, defeating Macron’s pro-European centrists, according to French opinion poll institutes.

Top Stories

St. Anne's Anglican Church, national historic site in Toronto, destroyed by 4-alarm fire
St. Anne's Anglican Church, national historic site in Toronto, destroyed by 4-alarm fire

Toronto emergency crews were called to St. Anne's Anglican Church on Gladstone Avenue near Dundas Street West just before 8 a.m. on Sunday.

11m ago

Toronto 'Walk with Israel' event held amid high security, faceoffs with protesters
Toronto 'Walk with Israel' event held amid high security, faceoffs with protesters

Thousands of members of Toronto's Jewish community marched down a major city artery on Sunday as part of an annual pro-Israel event that unfolded amid heightened security and protests along the route. The...

31m ago

2 charged with impaired driving, including Calgary truck driver, after 2 Toronto-area crashes
2 charged with impaired driving, including Calgary truck driver, after 2 Toronto-area crashes

OPP officers shared details of both crashes on Sunday. One of the incidents say part of the 401 closed in Toronto for several hours.

3h ago

Centrist Benny Gantz is quitting Israel's war Cabinet, citing frustrations with Netanyahu
Centrist Benny Gantz is quitting Israel's war Cabinet, citing frustrations with Netanyahu

JERUSALEM (AP) — Benny Gantz, a centrist member of Israel’s three-man war Cabinet, announced his resignation Sunday, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of mismanaging the war effort and putting...

1h ago

