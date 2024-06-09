Hungarians elect EU representatives in an election seen as a referendum on Orbán’s popularity

Political newcomer Péter Magyar speaks to the media after casting his ballot, at a polling station during European Parliamentary elections, in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, June 9, 2024. Polling stations have opened across Europe as voters from 20 countries cast ballots in elections that are expected to shift the European Union’s parliament to the right and could reshape the future direction of the world’s biggest trading bloc. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

By Justin Spike, The Associated Press

Posted June 9, 2024 5:03 am.

Last Updated June 9, 2024 5:12 am.

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Voters began casting their ballots in Hungary early Sunday to choose their representatives for the European Parliament in an election many see as a referendum on Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s popularity.

This comes amid fears that right-wing populists like Orbán are likely to make significant gains which could undermine the ability of the world’s biggest trading bloc to make decisions as war rages in Ukraine and anti-migrant sentiment mounts.

Orban had expressed hopes that parties across Europe that oppose providing military support to Ukraine would gain a majority in the EU legislature.

Hungary is set to take over the EU’s rotating six-month presidency in July.

The five-time prime minister cast his ballot around 9 a.m. local time in the capital, Budapest, telling reporters the results of the elections would decide whether Russia’s war in Ukraine would engulf Europe.

“Today we must win this election in Europe. It is the first European election in my life where I see there is a theme that runs through almost all the member states,” he said, in reference to the role EU countries have been playing since Russia started its military operation against Ukraine in 2022.

“We will interpret the election results tonight as the people of Europe expressing an opinion about war and peace.”

Orbán’s governing Fidesz party is expected to win a large number of votes after campaigning heavily on fears that the war in neighboring Ukraine could escalate to involve Hungary directly.

He has blamed “pro-war” politicians in Washington and Brussels for increasing tensions with Russia and portrayed his refusal to supply Kyiv with military aid and other support as a “pro-peace” position unique in Europe.

Antal Zámbó, a 75-year-old retiree in Budapest who cast his vote Sunday morning, said he supported Orbán and Fidesz as he believed they would deliver “a more peaceful life.”

“Everyone benefits if there is peace in their surroundings as well as on the global stage,” he said.

While Fidesz has dominated Hungarian politics since 2010, many are deeply dissatisfied with what’s happening in the country, following economic hardship and a scandal that rocked the party which prides itself on upholding family values and Christian conservatism. Some believe this may prompt voters to support one of the most formidable challengers Orbán has ever faced, Péter Magyar.

Magyar broke ranks with Orbán’s party in February and in a matter of months has built up Hungary’s strongest opposition party. He hopes to use a good showing in Sunday’s elections to propel himself and his movement to challenge and defeat the prime minister in the next national ballot scheduled for 2026.

The 43-year-old lawyer’s message that widespread corruption in Orbán’s government and its policies that incited deep social divisions has resonated with many Hungarians who desire change. On Saturday, he mobilized tens of thousands of demonstrators in Budapest in a final appeal for support for his Respect and Freedom (TISZA) party.

As he cast his vote in Budapest on Sunday, Magyar said Hungarian voters “will send a strong message to Viktor Orbán.”

“They are fed up with the corruption, with the lies and with the propaganda,” Magyar said.

One TISZA supporter, Gyula Német, 71, said after casting his vote that Orbán’s rule in the last 14 years has “not only proved that they are incompetent, but they totally divided this country.”

“Hungary has been pushed to the sidelines in Europe. We became totally segregated,” he said. “This cannot go on. We definitely need a positive change, integration with Europe and among the Hungarian people.”

Justin Spike, The Associated Press








Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pearson airport conducts late-night simulated bomb threat exercise
Pearson airport conducts late-night simulated bomb threat exercise

Toronto Pearson airport officials are advising the public they will see flashing lights and people who appear injured in and around one of its terminals on Saturday night. It's all part of a federally...

6h ago

Small ownership landlords in Ontario call for rental housing market reform
Small ownership landlords in Ontario call for rental housing market reform

A group of housing providers in the province are calling out the Ford government, saying reform is needed to help small-ownership landlords and good tenants. Small Ownership Landlords of Ontario (SOLO)...

10h ago

3 pharma companies recall generic prescription drugs over questionable test data
3 pharma companies recall generic prescription drugs over questionable test data

Health Canada says three pharmaceutical companies are recalling all lots of their prescription generic medication over concerns about the integrity of tests used to show their products work the same as...

12h ago

Israel rescues 4 hostages taken in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, over 200 Palestinians are reported killed
Israel rescues 4 hostages taken in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, over 200 Palestinians are reported killed

The army said it rescued Noa Argamani, 25; Almog Meir Jan, 21; Andrey Kozlov, 27; and Shlomi Ziv, 40, in two locations in a daytime operation.

9h ago

Top Stories

Pearson airport conducts late-night simulated bomb threat exercise
Pearson airport conducts late-night simulated bomb threat exercise

Toronto Pearson airport officials are advising the public they will see flashing lights and people who appear injured in and around one of its terminals on Saturday night. It's all part of a federally...

6h ago

Small ownership landlords in Ontario call for rental housing market reform
Small ownership landlords in Ontario call for rental housing market reform

A group of housing providers in the province are calling out the Ford government, saying reform is needed to help small-ownership landlords and good tenants. Small Ownership Landlords of Ontario (SOLO)...

10h ago

3 pharma companies recall generic prescription drugs over questionable test data
3 pharma companies recall generic prescription drugs over questionable test data

Health Canada says three pharmaceutical companies are recalling all lots of their prescription generic medication over concerns about the integrity of tests used to show their products work the same as...

12h ago

Israel rescues 4 hostages taken in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, over 200 Palestinians are reported killed
Israel rescues 4 hostages taken in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, over 200 Palestinians are reported killed

The army said it rescued Noa Argamani, 25; Almog Meir Jan, 21; Andrey Kozlov, 27; and Shlomi Ziv, 40, in two locations in a daytime operation.

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Small ownership landlords call for rental housing market reform
Small ownership landlords call for rental housing market reform

One advocacy group is demanding for more protection for housing providers. Afua Baah has the details on why small ownership landlords are calling on the province for reform in the Ontario rental housing market.

10h ago

2:39
4 Israeli hostages rescued in military operation Palestinian officials say killed over 200 people
4 Israeli hostages rescued in military operation Palestinian officials say killed over 200 people

For 4 families in Israel – the harrowing wait for their loved ones return is now over – as a group of hostages have been rescued from the Gaza strip. But as Karling Donoghue explains – the military operation came at a horrific cost.

11h ago

2:44
Mississauga mayoral byelection too close to call
Mississauga mayoral byelection too close to call

Mississauga residents will head to the polls on Monday to elect a new mayor. As Jazan Grewal reports, a recent poll shows the byelection is set to be a nail-bitter with many of the voters still undecided.

18h ago

1:11
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach charged in sex assault probe
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach charged in sex assault probe

Peel Regional Police say the have laid five charges against Canadian businessman and billionaire Frank Stronach related to a sexual assault investigation involving more than one victim over multiple decades

2:06
Border mayors wait, as CBSA strike delayed
Border mayors wait, as CBSA strike delayed

Canada's border mayors hope Canada can avoid a border services strike. Some need the border to flow freely for tourism, while others rely on it for agriculture and industry.
More Videos