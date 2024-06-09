Man arrested after suspicious packages containing gun rifle powder left at victim’s home

Photo of Daniel Orr
Photo of Daniel Orr who is alleged to have left several suspicious packages outside a downtown residence. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted June 9, 2024 5:15 pm.

A 39-year-old man is under arrest for allegedly leaving suspicious packages including gun rifle powder at a downtown residence.

Police say the man had been showing up at the victim’s address in the area of The Esplanade and George Street South “over the course of several months,” dropping off suspicious packages which contained an unknown substance. They were later determined to be a mixture of food particles and gun rifle powder.

Investigators say the latest incident occurred on June 3.

On June 5, police arrested Daniel Orr and charged him with three counts of criminal harassment and three counts of mischief.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

