National Weather Service forecasts more sweltering heat this week for Phoenix and Las Vegas areas

By The Associated Press

Posted June 9, 2024 4:27 pm.

Last Updated June 9, 2024 4:42 pm.

PHOENIX (AP) — More sweltering heat appears to be headed to parts of Arizona and Nevada this week.

The National Weather Service said Sunday that an excessive heat watch is in effect Tuesday through Thursday for the Phoenix metro area plus other portions of south-central and northwest Arizona.

Temperatures could reach 111 F (43.8 C) or higher during that span.

“As we get to these first couple weeks of June, a lot of places are really starting to see those temperatures escalate,” said Todd Shoemake of the National Weather Service in Albuquerque. “Southern California, southern Nevada, southwestern Arizona, they’re starting to see lots of triple digits.”

Last Thursday, Phoenix hit 110 F (43.3 C) for the first time this year with a record-setting high of 113 F (45 C).

Meanwhile, dangerously hot conditions are being forecast for central Las Vegas with highs ranging from 108 F (47.7 C) on Tuesday and 111 F (43.8 C) on Wednesday.

Las Vegas reached 111 F (43.8 C) last Thursday and 110 F (43.3 C) last Friday, both records for the dates by one degree Fahrenheit.

In New Mexico, where Albuquerque's normal high this time of year is 89 F (31.7 C), the city tied the record Friday of 100 F (37.7 C) set in 1981.

In New Mexico, where Albuquerque’s normal high this time of year is 89 F (31.7 C), the city tied the record Friday of 100 F (37.7 C) set in 1981.

But there is more concern about rain than heat right now. Thunderstorms on Monday could lead to flash floods in the burn scar of the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire of 2022 that changed the landscape of San Miguel, Mora and Taos counties in northern New Mexico.

