Roadside bombing targeting security convoy kills 7 soldiers in northwest Pakistan

By The Associated Press

Posted June 9, 2024 11:04 am.

Last Updated June 9, 2024 11:12 am.

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A roadside bomb exploded near a security convoy in northwestern Pakistan on Sunday, killing seven soldiers, including an army captain, the military said, a sign of a surge in militant attacks on security forces.

The latest attack happened in Lakki Marwat, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, the military said.

No one claimed responsibility, but suspicion is likely to fall on the Pakistani Taliban, who have a strong presence in the region. The Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, is a separate group that has been emboldened since the Afghan Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in 2021.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks in recent years, predominantly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In January 2023 militants killed at least 101 people, mostly police officers, when a suicide bomber disguised as a policeman attacked a mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar.

On Sunday, the counter-terrorism department (CTD) of police in Peshawar issued a report, saying 65 police officials were killed while another 86 were wounded in 237 incidents of terrorism in the province in the past five months.

It said police have killed 117 militants and arrested 299 others in a series of operations.

Most of the attacks on security forces have been claimed by Islamic militants this year.

Pakistani authorities often say Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers are giving shelter to TTP fighters across the unruly border. The Afghan Taliban government insists it doesn’t allow anyone to use Afghan soil for violence in any country.

TTP has also said it was not using Afghan soil for targeting troops in Pakistan.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto emergency crews responding to 4-alarm fire at historic church in Little Portugal
Toronto emergency crews responding to 4-alarm fire at historic church in Little Portugal

Toronto emergency crews were called to St. Anne's Anglican Church on Gladstone Avenue near Dundas Street West just before 8 a.m. on Sunday.

45m ago

Small ownership landlords in Ontario call for rental housing market reform
Small ownership landlords in Ontario call for rental housing market reform

A group of housing providers in the province are calling out the Ford government, saying reform is needed to help small-ownership landlords and good tenants. Small Ownership Landlords of Ontario (SOLO)...

16h ago

Oshawa man handed jail time, 6K fine for speeding on Highway 403
Oshawa man handed jail time, 6K fine for speeding on Highway 403

A 26-year-old Oshawa man will spend the next three months in jail after being convicted of speeding on Highway 403. Ontario Provincial Police say the man was caught going 175 km/h on the eastbound portion...

18h ago

Panthers take Game 1 of Stanley Cup final 3-0 over Oilers
Panthers take Game 1 of Stanley Cup final 3-0 over Oilers

Carter Verhaeghe beat Stuart Skinner on the first shot of the game and the Florida Panthers never trailed to win game one of the Stanley Cup final 3-0 over the Edmonton Oilers. It was the fourth time...

26m ago

Top Stories

Toronto emergency crews responding to 4-alarm fire at historic church in Little Portugal
Toronto emergency crews responding to 4-alarm fire at historic church in Little Portugal

Toronto emergency crews were called to St. Anne's Anglican Church on Gladstone Avenue near Dundas Street West just before 8 a.m. on Sunday.

45m ago

Small ownership landlords in Ontario call for rental housing market reform
Small ownership landlords in Ontario call for rental housing market reform

A group of housing providers in the province are calling out the Ford government, saying reform is needed to help small-ownership landlords and good tenants. Small Ownership Landlords of Ontario (SOLO)...

16h ago

Oshawa man handed jail time, 6K fine for speeding on Highway 403
Oshawa man handed jail time, 6K fine for speeding on Highway 403

A 26-year-old Oshawa man will spend the next three months in jail after being convicted of speeding on Highway 403. Ontario Provincial Police say the man was caught going 175 km/h on the eastbound portion...

18h ago

Panthers take Game 1 of Stanley Cup final 3-0 over Oilers
Panthers take Game 1 of Stanley Cup final 3-0 over Oilers

Carter Verhaeghe beat Stuart Skinner on the first shot of the game and the Florida Panthers never trailed to win game one of the Stanley Cup final 3-0 over the Edmonton Oilers. It was the fourth time...

26m ago

Most Watched Today

0:39
Emergency crews respond to fire at St. Anne's Anglican Church in Toronto
Emergency crews respond to fire at St. Anne's Anglican Church in Toronto

Toronto firefighters and police officers were called to St. Anne's Anglican Church on Gladstone Avenue just before 8 a.m. on Sunday after a large fire developed. Nick Westoll reports.

2h ago

2:38
Small ownership landlords call for rental housing market reform
Small ownership landlords call for rental housing market reform

One advocacy group is demanding for more protection for housing providers. Afua Baah has the details on why small ownership landlords are calling on the province for reform in the Ontario rental housing market.

17h ago

2:39
4 Israeli hostages rescued in military operation Palestinian officials say killed over 200 people
4 Israeli hostages rescued in military operation Palestinian officials say killed over 200 people

For 4 families in Israel – the harrowing wait for their loved ones return is now over – as a group of hostages have been rescued from the Gaza strip. But as Karling Donoghue explains – the military operation came at a horrific cost.

17h ago

2:44
Mississauga mayoral byelection too close to call
Mississauga mayoral byelection too close to call

Mississauga residents will head to the polls on Monday to elect a new mayor. As Jazan Grewal reports, a recent poll shows the byelection is set to be a nail-bitter with many of the voters still undecided.

1:11
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach charged in sex assault probe
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach charged in sex assault probe

Peel Regional Police say the have laid five charges against Canadian businessman and billionaire Frank Stronach related to a sexual assault investigation involving more than one victim over multiple decades

More Videos