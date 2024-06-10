2 teens are killed when a bedroom wall collapses after heavy rains on an island in El Salvador

By The Associated Press

Posted June 10, 2024 3:19 pm.

Last Updated June 10, 2024 3:26 pm.

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Two teenagers were killed by a landslide during heavy rains early on Monday, when their bedroom wall collapsed on an island in El Salvador, authorities said.

The landslide took place on the Meanguera del Golfo island in the Gulf of Fonseca. The deaths were confirmed by the Defense Ministry and President Nayib Bukele’s office.

El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua border the Gulf of Fonseca along the Pacific coast.

The municipality, La Union Sur, reported walls collapsing in other homes on the island as well. Mayor Victoria Gutiérrez Salmeron said the victims were 13 years and 17 years old.

Intense rains went on for hours, resulting “in the detachment of rocks that provoked the collapse of this wall,” Gutiérrez said of the deaths of the two teens.

A government rain gauge had registered nearly 3 inches (68 millimeters) of accumulated rain by Monday morning. La Union Sur is about 105 miles (172 kilometers) east of the country’s capital, San Salvador.

The combination of a tropical wave over Central America and low wind has combined for heavy rains in the area in recent days.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man asks Speakers Corner for help after waiting 2 years to get 'lifesaving device' replaced
Man asks Speakers Corner for help after waiting 2 years to get 'lifesaving device' replaced

Millions of Canadians have some form of sleep apnea. Bryan Gyene, who lives in Aurora, was diagnosed several years ago with a severe form that greatly impacted his life. “Before I was diagnosed,...

Speakers Corner

57m ago

Ontario mother of alleged femicide victim keeping her daughter's voice alive
Ontario mother of alleged femicide victim keeping her daughter's voice alive

This year alone, watchdogs say 23 women have been murdered in Ontario, as advocates across the country push governments to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic. Each number represents a mother,...

6m ago

Liberals say foreign meddling inquiry should look into MP allegations
Liberals say foreign meddling inquiry should look into MP allegations

Democratic Institutions Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the Liberals support an effort to expand the scope of the foreign interference inquiry so it can investigate allegations against MPs. He says government...

30m ago

Police say church fire that destroyed Group of Seven murals not suspicious at this time
Police say church fire that destroyed Group of Seven murals not suspicious at this time

Toronto police say a devastating fire at the historic St. Anne’s Anglican Church is not being treated as suspicious at this time, although investigators are still trying to determine what caused the...

2h ago

Top Stories

Man asks Speakers Corner for help after waiting 2 years to get 'lifesaving device' replaced
Man asks Speakers Corner for help after waiting 2 years to get 'lifesaving device' replaced

Millions of Canadians have some form of sleep apnea. Bryan Gyene, who lives in Aurora, was diagnosed several years ago with a severe form that greatly impacted his life. “Before I was diagnosed,...

Speakers Corner

57m ago

Ontario mother of alleged femicide victim keeping her daughter's voice alive
Ontario mother of alleged femicide victim keeping her daughter's voice alive

This year alone, watchdogs say 23 women have been murdered in Ontario, as advocates across the country push governments to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic. Each number represents a mother,...

6m ago

Liberals say foreign meddling inquiry should look into MP allegations
Liberals say foreign meddling inquiry should look into MP allegations

Democratic Institutions Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the Liberals support an effort to expand the scope of the foreign interference inquiry so it can investigate allegations against MPs. He says government...

30m ago

Police say church fire that destroyed Group of Seven murals not suspicious at this time
Police say church fire that destroyed Group of Seven murals not suspicious at this time

Toronto police say a devastating fire at the historic St. Anne’s Anglican Church is not being treated as suspicious at this time, although investigators are still trying to determine what caused the...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Canadians fulfill bucket list moment in Nashville
Canadians fulfill bucket list moment in Nashville

Canadian musicians Trudy, Zach McPhee and Robert Adam fulfilled a bucket list moment in Nashville during the world-famous CMA Fest. Lindsay Dunn has the story.

3h ago

2:05
Modi wins 3rd term as India's prime minister
Modi wins 3rd term as India's prime minister

Narendra Modi has been elected at the Prime Minister of India – marking his third term in the position. But as Karling Donoghue explains, the party did not do as well as predicted – which could affect how Modi is forced to govern.

19h ago

2:54
Israeli minister resigns from Netanyahu's war cabinet one day post hostage return
Israeli minister resigns from Netanyahu's war cabinet one day post hostage return

Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz has resigned from Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, delivering a blow to the prime minister whose been celebrating the rescue of hostages in Gaza. Karling Donoghue explains the aftermath of the military operation

19h ago

2:44
Final countdown to Mississauga by-election
Final countdown to Mississauga by-election

Many strong candidates with overlapping platforms are leading the Mississauga race for Mayor according to one political scientist. David Zura finds out how that impacts the region and what may lie ahead for the city.

7h ago

3:14
Fire destroys historic Toronto church
Fire destroys historic Toronto church

An early morning fire destroys a historic church in Toronto. Afua Baah has the details about the blaze that has reduced a national historic site to rubble.

20h ago

More Videos