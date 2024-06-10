4 Iowa instructors teaching at a Chinese university were attacked at a park

By The Associated Press

Posted June 10, 2024 6:27 pm.

Last Updated June 10, 2024 6:42 pm.

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (AP) — Four Iowa college instructors teaching in China were attacked while visiting a public park, Cornell College confirmed Monday.

Cornell College President Jonathan Brand in a statement said the instructors were at the park with a faculty member from Beihua University when the attack occurred. Cornell spokesperson Jen Visser in an email said the private school in Mount Vernon partners with Beihua University near Jilin City in eastern China.

Details on the nature of the attack, the extent of the instructors’ injuries and whether the attack was targeted or random were unclear Monday. Visser said the college was still gathering information on what happened.

U.S. Rep. Mariannette Jane Miller-Meeks of Iowa wrote in a social media post that she was trying to reach the U.S. Embassy to ensure the victims get good health care and return to the U.S. as soon as possible.

The attack happened as both Beijing and Washington are seeking to maintain people-to-people exchange to prevent bilateral relations from falling off.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has unveiled a plan to invite 50,000 young Americans to China in the next five years, while Chinese diplomats say a travel advisory by the U.S. State Department has discouraged Americans from going to China.

Citing arbitrary detentions as well as exit bans that could prevent Americans from leaving the country, the State Department has issued the Level 3 travel advisory — the second highest warning level — for mainland China, urging Americans to “reconsider travel” there. Some American universities have suspended their China programs due to the travel advisory.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

From assaulting an officer to stomping on an Israeli flag, police outline arrests at tense ‘Walk with Israel’ event
From assaulting an officer to stomping on an Israeli flag, police outline arrests at tense ‘Walk with Israel’ event

From stomping on an Israeli flag to assaulting an officer, Toronto police have outlined why they arrested half-a-dozen people at Sunday's tension-filled Walk with Israel event. Police had earlier warned...

2h ago

Judge to rule if man criminally responsible for allegedly setting a woman on fire at Kipling Station
Judge to rule if man criminally responsible for allegedly setting a woman on fire at Kipling Station

An Ontario judge is set to rule on whether a man who allegedly set a woman on fire at Kipling station in 2022 can be held criminally responsible. There will be hearing on Tuesday at 10 a.m. where a...

16m ago

Man asks Speakers Corner for help after waiting 2 years to get 'lifesaving device' replaced
Man asks Speakers Corner for help after waiting 2 years to get 'lifesaving device' replaced

Millions of Canadians have some form of sleep apnea. Bryan Gyene, who lives in Aurora, was diagnosed several years ago with a severe form that greatly impacted his life. “Before I was diagnosed,...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Ontario mother of alleged femicide victim keeping her daughter's voice alive
Ontario mother of alleged femicide victim keeping her daughter's voice alive

This year alone, watchdogs say 23 women have been murdered in Ontario, as advocates across the country push governments to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic. Each number represents a mother,...

3h ago

Top Stories

From assaulting an officer to stomping on an Israeli flag, police outline arrests at tense ‘Walk with Israel’ event
From assaulting an officer to stomping on an Israeli flag, police outline arrests at tense ‘Walk with Israel’ event

From stomping on an Israeli flag to assaulting an officer, Toronto police have outlined why they arrested half-a-dozen people at Sunday's tension-filled Walk with Israel event. Police had earlier warned...

2h ago

Judge to rule if man criminally responsible for allegedly setting a woman on fire at Kipling Station
Judge to rule if man criminally responsible for allegedly setting a woman on fire at Kipling Station

An Ontario judge is set to rule on whether a man who allegedly set a woman on fire at Kipling station in 2022 can be held criminally responsible. There will be hearing on Tuesday at 10 a.m. where a...

16m ago

Man asks Speakers Corner for help after waiting 2 years to get 'lifesaving device' replaced
Man asks Speakers Corner for help after waiting 2 years to get 'lifesaving device' replaced

Millions of Canadians have some form of sleep apnea. Bryan Gyene, who lives in Aurora, was diagnosed several years ago with a severe form that greatly impacted his life. “Before I was diagnosed,...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Ontario mother of alleged femicide victim keeping her daughter's voice alive
Ontario mother of alleged femicide victim keeping her daughter's voice alive

This year alone, watchdogs say 23 women have been murdered in Ontario, as advocates across the country push governments to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic. Each number represents a mother,...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Canadians fulfill bucket list moment in Nashville
Canadians fulfill bucket list moment in Nashville

Canadian musicians Trudy, Zach McPhee and Robert Adam fulfilled a bucket list moment in Nashville during the world-famous CMA Fest. Lindsay Dunn has the story.

6h ago

2:54
Israeli minister resigns from Netanyahu's war cabinet one day post hostage return
Israeli minister resigns from Netanyahu's war cabinet one day post hostage return

Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz has resigned from Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, delivering a blow to the prime minister whose been celebrating the rescue of hostages in Gaza. Karling Donoghue explains the aftermath of the military operation

22h ago

2:44
Final countdown to Mississauga by-election
Final countdown to Mississauga by-election

Many strong candidates with overlapping platforms are leading the Mississauga race for Mayor according to one political scientist. David Zura finds out how that impacts the region and what may lie ahead for the city.

10h ago

3:14
Fire destroys historic Toronto church
Fire destroys historic Toronto church

An early morning fire destroys a historic church in Toronto. Afua Baah has the details about the blaze that has reduced a national historic site to rubble.

23h ago

2:22
Walk with Israel countered by pro-Palestinian protestors
Walk with Israel countered by pro-Palestinian protestors

More than 50 thousand people attended this year's Walk With Israel but tensions were high with pro-Palestinian protestors making their presence known at the event, and a heavy police presence. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

More Videos