A dog helped his owner get rescued after a car crash in a remote, steep ravine in Oregon

In this image provided by the Baker County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle is seen after it went into an embankment on U.S. Forest Service Road 39 on June 3, 2024, in Oregon. A dog helped his owner get rescued after the crash by traveling nearly four miles to the campsite where the man was staying with family, which alerted them that something was wrong, authorities said. (Baker County Sheriff's Office via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 10, 2024 8:13 pm.

Last Updated June 10, 2024 8:26 pm.

BAKER COUNTY, Ore. (AP) — A dog has helped his owner get rescued after a car crash in a steep ravine in mountainous northeastern Oregon, authorities said.

A man was driving with his four dogs on a remote U.S. Forest Service road on June 2 when he crashed into a ravine below, the Baker County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Facebook. One of the dogs traveled nearly four miles to the campsite where the man was staying with family, which alerted them that something was wrong, the release said.

His family located his car the following day and called 911 as they couldn’t reach it in the steep terrain. When authorities arrived, they found the man about 100 yards (91 meters) from the car after they heard him yell for help. He had been able to crawl out of the car after the crash, the release said.

U.S. Forest Service employees used chainsaws to clear a path through the vegetation for search and rescue teams, who set up a complex rope system spanning from one side of the ravine to the other. Once they were able to reach the man, authorities put him in a rescue stretcher and hooked it onto the ropes, which were then used as a pulley system to transport him to the other side of the ravine as a stream raged below, photos shared by the sheriff’s office showed.

The man was airlifted to a regional hospital, authorities said. His three other dogs were found alive at the scene of the crash.

The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish wins Mississauga mayoral byelection
Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish wins Mississauga mayoral byelection

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish is Mississauga's next mayor. The former Mississauga councillor and MP is leading the byelection by over 8,500 votes with 99 per cent of polls reported. Parrish will...

updated

2m ago

2 injured, male arrested after stabbing near Danforth and Victoria Park
2 injured, male arrested after stabbing near Danforth and Victoria Park

Two men have been taken to hospital and one male has been arrested after a stabbing in the Danforth and Victoria Park Avenues area Monday night. Police say they were called to Danforth and Thyra Avenue...

27m ago

From assaulting an officer to stomping on an Israeli flag, police outline arrests at tense ‘Walk with Israel’ event
From assaulting an officer to stomping on an Israeli flag, police outline arrests at tense ‘Walk with Israel’ event

From stomping on an Israeli flag to assaulting an officer, Toronto police have outlined why they arrested half-a-dozen people at Sunday's tension-filled Walk with Israel event. Police had earlier warned...

5h ago

Judge to rule if man criminally responsible for allegedly setting a woman on fire at Kipling Station
Judge to rule if man criminally responsible for allegedly setting a woman on fire at Kipling Station

An Ontario judge is set to rule on whether a man who allegedly set a woman on fire at Kipling station in 2022 can be held criminally responsible. There will be hearing on Tuesday at 10 a.m. where a...

3h ago

Top Stories

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish wins Mississauga mayoral byelection
Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish wins Mississauga mayoral byelection

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish is Mississauga's next mayor. The former Mississauga councillor and MP is leading the byelection by over 8,500 votes with 99 per cent of polls reported. Parrish will...

updated

2m ago

2 injured, male arrested after stabbing near Danforth and Victoria Park
2 injured, male arrested after stabbing near Danforth and Victoria Park

Two men have been taken to hospital and one male has been arrested after a stabbing in the Danforth and Victoria Park Avenues area Monday night. Police say they were called to Danforth and Thyra Avenue...

27m ago

From assaulting an officer to stomping on an Israeli flag, police outline arrests at tense ‘Walk with Israel’ event
From assaulting an officer to stomping on an Israeli flag, police outline arrests at tense ‘Walk with Israel’ event

From stomping on an Israeli flag to assaulting an officer, Toronto police have outlined why they arrested half-a-dozen people at Sunday's tension-filled Walk with Israel event. Police had earlier warned...

5h ago

Judge to rule if man criminally responsible for allegedly setting a woman on fire at Kipling Station
Judge to rule if man criminally responsible for allegedly setting a woman on fire at Kipling Station

An Ontario judge is set to rule on whether a man who allegedly set a woman on fire at Kipling station in 2022 can be held criminally responsible. There will be hearing on Tuesday at 10 a.m. where a...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Aurora man fights to get lifesaving device replaced after it was recalled
Aurora man fights to get lifesaving device replaced after it was recalled

Bryan Gyene, who suffers from a severe form of sleep apnea, reached out to Speakers Corner after a machine he uses to help him sleep was recalled two years ago and never replaced. Pat Taney reports.

7h ago

6:25
Tracking a stunning rise in killings of women in Ontario
Tracking a stunning rise in killings of women in Ontario

Intimate partner violence is something that can shatter a family unit, leaving a community in mourning, and we're learning now that it is a growing issue in Ontario. Faiza Amin speaks with Cynthia Mulligan on her investigation.

7h ago

2:42
Canadians fulfill bucket list moment in Nashville
Canadians fulfill bucket list moment in Nashville

Canadian musicians Trudy, Zach McPhee and Robert Adam fulfilled a bucket list moment in Nashville during the world-famous CMA Fest. Lindsay Dunn has the story.

9h ago

2:05
Modi wins 3rd term as India's prime minister
Modi wins 3rd term as India's prime minister

Narendra Modi has been elected at the Prime Minister of India – marking his third term in the position. But as Karling Donoghue explains, the party did not do as well as predicted – which could affect how Modi is forced to govern.
2:54
Israeli minister resigns from Netanyahu's war cabinet one day post hostage return
Israeli minister resigns from Netanyahu's war cabinet one day post hostage return

Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz has resigned from Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, delivering a blow to the prime minister whose been celebrating the rescue of hostages in Gaza. Karling Donoghue explains the aftermath of the military operation
More Videos