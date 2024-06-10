Bulgaria’s center-right party leads in both national and European elections

Bulgarian former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov talks to media after casting his vote at a polling station in Bankya, Sunday, June 9, 2024. Voters in Bulgaria are going to the polls on Sunday in national and European Parliament elections that have been overshadowed by political instability, economic inequality and growing concern over the war in nearby Ukraine. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 10, 2024 4:51 am.

Last Updated June 10, 2024 4:56 am.

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s center-right GERB party led by former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has received most votes in the country’s parliamentary election but will need at least two partners to form a governing coalition.

The country’s sixth vote for the National Assembly in three years was held Sunday parallel with European Parliament elections. Both votes were marked by apathy that kept turnout at a record low of about 30%.

The results produced one more deeply fragmented parliament, which does not offer many options for restoring political stability in the European Union’s poorest member country. Many observers suggest that the most likely scenario is another snap parliamentary election later this year.

With 64% of the votes counted, the GERB party received 23.7%, followed by the ethnic Turkish Movement for Rights and Freedoms party, which surprisingly came in second with 15.9%, slightly ahead of the pro-Western reformist bloc led by the We Continue the Change party with 15.1%.

Four other parties also appear to have gained seats in the 240-seat chamber, according to the latest results by the election commission.

The ultra-nationalist Vazrazhdane party, which opposes any action against Russia in its war against Ukraine, came in fourth with 14.3% of the vote and will likely send for the first time three representatives to the European Parliament.

The Socialist party came in fifth with 6.9%, followed by the There is Such People party, led by a popular TV entertainer, with 6.3% and a newly formed radical party Velichie with 4.8%.

The first six parties will share the 17 seats allocated to Bulgaria in the European Parliament, the electoral commission said.

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

St. Anne's Anglican Church, national historic site in Toronto, destroyed by 4-alarm fire
St. Anne's Anglican Church, national historic site in Toronto, destroyed by 4-alarm fire

Toronto emergency crews were called to St. Anne's Anglican Church on Gladstone Avenue near Dundas Street West just before 8 a.m. on Sunday.

6h ago

Mississauga mayor, Ward 5 councillor byelections: When, where and how to vote
Mississauga mayor, Ward 5 councillor byelections: When, where and how to vote

Voters in the city of Mississauga will elect a new mayor and a new Ward 5 councillor on Monday, June 10, 2024.

10h ago

Toronto 'Walk with Israel' event held amid high security, faceoffs with protesters
Toronto 'Walk with Israel' event held amid high security, faceoffs with protesters

Thousands of members of Toronto's Jewish community marched down a major city artery on Sunday as part of an annual pro-Israel event that unfolded amid heightened security and protests along the route. The...

10h ago

Man arrested after suspicious packages containing gun rifle powder left at victim's home
Man arrested after suspicious packages containing gun rifle powder left at victim's home

A 39-year-old man is under arrest for allegedly leaving suspicious packages including gun rifle powder at a downtown residence. Police say the man had been showing up at the victim's address in the...

11h ago

Top Stories

St. Anne's Anglican Church, national historic site in Toronto, destroyed by 4-alarm fire
St. Anne's Anglican Church, national historic site in Toronto, destroyed by 4-alarm fire

Toronto emergency crews were called to St. Anne's Anglican Church on Gladstone Avenue near Dundas Street West just before 8 a.m. on Sunday.

6h ago

Mississauga mayor, Ward 5 councillor byelections: When, where and how to vote
Mississauga mayor, Ward 5 councillor byelections: When, where and how to vote

Voters in the city of Mississauga will elect a new mayor and a new Ward 5 councillor on Monday, June 10, 2024.

10h ago

Toronto 'Walk with Israel' event held amid high security, faceoffs with protesters
Toronto 'Walk with Israel' event held amid high security, faceoffs with protesters

Thousands of members of Toronto's Jewish community marched down a major city artery on Sunday as part of an annual pro-Israel event that unfolded amid heightened security and protests along the route. The...

10h ago

Man arrested after suspicious packages containing gun rifle powder left at victim's home
Man arrested after suspicious packages containing gun rifle powder left at victim's home

A 39-year-old man is under arrest for allegedly leaving suspicious packages including gun rifle powder at a downtown residence. Police say the man had been showing up at the victim's address in the...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Israeli minister resigns from Netanyahu's war cabinet one day post hostage return
Israeli minister resigns from Netanyahu's war cabinet one day post hostage return

Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz has resigned from Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, delivering a blow to the prime minister whose been celebrating the rescue of hostages in Gaza. Karling Donoghue explains the aftermath of the military operation

8h ago

2:44
Final countdown to Mississauga by-election
Final countdown to Mississauga by-election

Many strong candidates with overlapping platforms are leading the Mississauga race for Mayor according one political scientist. David Zura finds out how that impacts the region and what may lie ahead for the city.

10h ago

3:14
Fire destroys historic Toronto church
Fire destroys historic Toronto church

An early morning fire destroys a historic church in Toronto. Afua Baah has the details about the blaze that has reduced a national historic site to rubble.

10h ago

2:22
Walk with Israel countered by pro-Palestinian protestors
Walk with Israel countered by pro-Palestinian protestors

More than 50 thousand people attended this year's Walk With Israel but tensions were high with pro-Palestinian protestors making their presence known at the event, and a heavy police presence. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

10h ago

1:56
NHL Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton Oilers lose Game 1
NHL Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton Oilers lose Game 1

The Edmonton Oilers have lost Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers. Elliott Knopp reports.

10h ago

More Videos