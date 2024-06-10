Canada Border Services Agency workers set new Friday strike deadline

A Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) patch is seen on an officer in Calgary on August 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 10, 2024 4:48 pm.

More than 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) workers have set a new strike deadline of June 14 at 12:01 a.m., their union announced on Monday.

In a release, the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Customs and Immigration Union (CIU) says job action will commence Friday if an agreement isn’t reached with the Canada Border Services Agency and Treasury Board.

“We are still hopeful we can avoid a strike and potential disruptions at Canada’s borders,” said Sharon DeSousa, PSAC National President.

“No worker wants a strike, but we’ve set a firm deadline for this government to come to the table with a fair agreement.”

Workers were initially set to commence job action on June 7, but it was postponed after an agreement was reached to extend mediation talks.

The key issues for bargaining include pay parity with other law enforcement agencies, remote work options, and pension benefits.

The union says similar strike action three years ago nearly brought commercial border traffic to a standstill and caused major delays across the country.

“Our members have overwhelmingly told us they are ready to fight for equitable retirement, fair wages and to make CBSA a better place to work,” said Mark Weber, CIU National President.

“Now it’s time for the government to deliver a fair contract for CBSA employees.”

