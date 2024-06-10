DePaul University dismisses biology professor after assignment tied to Israel-Hamas war

By The Associated Press

Posted June 10, 2024 10:40 am.

Last Updated June 10, 2024 10:42 am.

CHICAGO (AP) — DePaul University said it dismissed a part-time biology instructor after she gave an optional assignment related to the Israel-Hamas war.

Anne d’Aquino told students in May that they could write about the impact of “genocide in Gaza on human health and biology.” The theme of the spring class at the Chicago school was how microorganisms cause disease.

DePaul said some students “expressed significant concern” about politics in a science class.

“We investigated the matter, spoke with the faculty member, and found it had negatively affected the learning environment by introducing extraneous political material that was outside the scope of the academic subject as outlined in the curriculum,” DePaul said Friday in a statement.

The school noted an email with the assignment expressed support for people “resisting the normalization of ethnic cleansing.”

“The class was provided a new instructor, and the faculty member has been released from their appointment as a part-time faculty member,” DePaul said.

D’Aquino is appealing her dismissal.

About 50 people protested last Thursday in support of her, waving Palestinian flags, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

“My termination was a breach of my academic freedom and another example of this administration’s efforts to twist any discussions of Palestine and Palestinian liberation language into false claims of antisemitism,” d’Aquino said at the demonstration.

She said the assignment was relevant, noting that scientists have warned about the spread of disease in Gaza due to malnutrition and a lack of water and adequate sanitation.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mississauga mayor, Ward 5 councillor byelections: When, where and how to vote
Mississauga mayor, Ward 5 councillor byelections: When, where and how to vote

Voters in the city of Mississauga will elect a new mayor and a new Ward 5 councillor on Monday, June 10, 2024.

5h ago

St. Anne's Anglican Church, national historic site in Toronto, destroyed by 4-alarm fire
St. Anne's Anglican Church, national historic site in Toronto, destroyed by 4-alarm fire

Toronto emergency crews were called to St. Anne's Anglican Church on Gladstone Avenue near Dundas Street West just before 8 a.m. on Sunday.

12h ago

Shania Twain joining Canada's Got Talent, CityNews 24/7 expanding to Alberta among Citytv programming announcements
Shania Twain joining Canada's Got Talent, CityNews 24/7 expanding to Alberta among Citytv programming announcements

Canadian music icon Shania Twain and comedian  Katherine Ryan will be joining the judges' panel for Season 4 of  Canada's Got Talent, Rogers Sports & Media announced Monday. "Canada! I'm really...

1h ago

Rogers announces licensing deals with NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery
Rogers announces licensing deals with NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery

Rogers Communications announced Monday it has signed deals with NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery to bring more lifestyle and entertainment content to Canadians. The company said the "most coveted...

16m ago

Top Stories

Mississauga mayor, Ward 5 councillor byelections: When, where and how to vote
Mississauga mayor, Ward 5 councillor byelections: When, where and how to vote

Voters in the city of Mississauga will elect a new mayor and a new Ward 5 councillor on Monday, June 10, 2024.

5h ago

St. Anne's Anglican Church, national historic site in Toronto, destroyed by 4-alarm fire
St. Anne's Anglican Church, national historic site in Toronto, destroyed by 4-alarm fire

Toronto emergency crews were called to St. Anne's Anglican Church on Gladstone Avenue near Dundas Street West just before 8 a.m. on Sunday.

12h ago

Shania Twain joining Canada's Got Talent, CityNews 24/7 expanding to Alberta among Citytv programming announcements
Shania Twain joining Canada's Got Talent, CityNews 24/7 expanding to Alberta among Citytv programming announcements

Canadian music icon Shania Twain and comedian  Katherine Ryan will be joining the judges' panel for Season 4 of  Canada's Got Talent, Rogers Sports & Media announced Monday. "Canada! I'm really...

1h ago

Rogers announces licensing deals with NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery
Rogers announces licensing deals with NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery

Rogers Communications announced Monday it has signed deals with NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery to bring more lifestyle and entertainment content to Canadians. The company said the "most coveted...

16m ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Israeli minister resigns from Netanyahu's war cabinet one day post hostage return
Israeli minister resigns from Netanyahu's war cabinet one day post hostage return

Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz has resigned from Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, delivering a blow to the prime minister whose been celebrating the rescue of hostages in Gaza. Karling Donoghue explains the aftermath of the military operation

15h ago

2:44
Final countdown to Mississauga by-election
Final countdown to Mississauga by-election

Many strong candidates with overlapping platforms are leading the Mississauga race for Mayor according to one political scientist. David Zura finds out how that impacts the region and what may lie ahead for the city.

2h ago

3:14
Fire destroys historic Toronto church
Fire destroys historic Toronto church

An early morning fire destroys a historic church in Toronto. Afua Baah has the details about the blaze that has reduced a national historic site to rubble.

16h ago

2:22
Walk with Israel countered by pro-Palestinian protestors
Walk with Israel countered by pro-Palestinian protestors

More than 50 thousand people attended this year's Walk With Israel but tensions were high with pro-Palestinian protestors making their presence known at the event, and a heavy police presence. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

16h ago

1:56
NHL Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton Oilers lose Game 1
NHL Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton Oilers lose Game 1

The Edmonton Oilers have lost Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers. Elliott Knopp reports.

16h ago

More Videos