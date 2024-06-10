Federal government to give Quebec $750 million for surge in temporary immigrants

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, and Quebec Premier Francois Legault shake hands as they meet, in Quebec City, Monday, June 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 10, 2024 4:03 pm.

Last Updated June 10, 2024 4:26 pm.

QUÉBEC — Quebec Premier François Legault says Ottawa is offering $750 million to help pay for a surge in temporary immigrants to the province.

Legault had been asking Ottawa for $1 billion to cover costs incurred from 2021 to 2023.

The news comes as the two leaders met today in Quebec City following Legault’s demands that Ottawa reduce the number of temporary immigrants in the province and pay the costs linked to housing and caring for them and their children.

In addition to the payment, Ottawa is committing to treat claims by asylum seekers more quickly and to work with other provinces to distribute would-be refugees across the country, documents show.

Ottawa is also pledging to “improve the integrity” of the country’s visa system and to ensure more temporary foreign workers know how to speak French.

Legault has long complained that the number of temporary immigrants to the province — including asylum seekers, students and workers — has “exploded” to 560,000, a number he says has doubled in the past two years and has put a strain on social services.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press

