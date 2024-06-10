Fight over constitutional provisions to guard against oil, gas pollution moves ahead in New Mexico

FILE - Attorney Gail Evans, of the Center for Biological Diversity's Climate Law Institute, speaks about pollution from oil and natural gas development and frustration with state oversight of the industry outside the state First District Court in Santa Fe, N.M., May 10, 2023. On Monday, June 10, 2024, a New Mexico judge cleared the way for a landmark lawsuit to proceed that alleges the state has failed to meet its constitutional obligations for protecting against oil and gas pollution. Environmental groups and Native Americans who live near oil wells in the No. 2 producing state in the U.S. initially filed the case in 2023. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, File)

By Morgan Lee And Susan Montoya Bryan, The Associated Press

Posted June 10, 2024 7:39 pm.

Last Updated June 10, 2024 7:42 pm.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge cleared the way Monday for a landmark lawsuit to proceed that alleges the state has failed to meet its constitutional obligations for protecting against oil and gas pollution.

Environmental groups and Native Americans who live near oil wells in the No. 2 producing state in the U.S. initially filed the case in 2023. They are seeking compliance with a “pollution control clause” in the New Mexico Constitution.

Judge Matthew Wilson denied a motion by the state to dismiss the case, saying there needs to be more scrutiny of New Mexico’s responsibilities under the constitution and that granting the state’s request would short-circuit that examination.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs celebrated the judge’s ruling, saying it will allow residents of New Mexico who have been living with the consequences of more oil and gas development in opposite corners of the state to have their day in court.

“The case can go forward on the undisputed facts about the extent of the pollution and the extent of the state’s failure to control that pollution,” said Gail Evans, an attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity.

She said plaintiffs have cleared a critical hurdle in the judicial process to bring forward evidence of constitutional violations.

“I’m confident the court will definitively enforce the constitutional protection of our state’s beautiful and healthful environment on behalf of the plaintiffs and every resident of New Mexico,” Evans said.

Attorneys for Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Democrat-controlled Legislature did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the judge’s decision. The state can appeal the judge’s order.

Lujan Grisham’s administration has in recent years adopted rule changes aimed at limiting emissions from the oil and gas industry. However, environmental groups have raised concerns that enforcement isn’t keeping pace despite fines being levied against out-of-state energy companies and major settlements being inked to address air pollution.

The administration and lawmakers also are facing a backlash over their push to develop rules that would regulate the treatment and reuse of oil industry fracking water.

According to the lawsuit, oil production in New Mexico’s portion of the Permian Basin — one of the largest oilfields in the world — has increased nearly tenfold since 2010, leading to a surge in pollution. In northwestern New Mexico, lead plaintiff Mario Atencio, who is Navajo, said his family’s lands are at risk from spills at well and processing sites within the San Juan Basin.

Morgan Lee And Susan Montoya Bryan, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Polls close in Mississauga mayoral race, results expected soon
Polls close in Mississauga mayoral race, results expected soon

The polls have officially closed in Mississauga as the city waits to find out who will be their next mayor. The need to fill the vacancy came on Jan. 12 when Bonnie Crombie resigned after she won the...

14m ago

From assaulting an officer to stomping on an Israeli flag, police outline arrests at tense ‘Walk with Israel’ event
From assaulting an officer to stomping on an Israeli flag, police outline arrests at tense ‘Walk with Israel’ event

From stomping on an Israeli flag to assaulting an officer, Toronto police have outlined why they arrested half-a-dozen people at Sunday's tension-filled Walk with Israel event. Police had earlier warned...

4h ago

Judge to rule if man criminally responsible for allegedly setting a woman on fire at Kipling Station
Judge to rule if man criminally responsible for allegedly setting a woman on fire at Kipling Station

An Ontario judge is set to rule on whether a man who allegedly set a woman on fire at Kipling station in 2022 can be held criminally responsible. There will be hearing on Tuesday at 10 a.m. where a...

1h ago

Man asks Speakers Corner for help after waiting 2 years to get 'lifesaving device' replaced
Man asks Speakers Corner for help after waiting 2 years to get 'lifesaving device' replaced

Millions of Canadians have some form of sleep apnea. Bryan Gyene, who lives in Aurora, was diagnosed several years ago with a severe form that greatly impacted his life. “Before I was diagnosed,...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Top Stories

Polls close in Mississauga mayoral race, results expected soon
Polls close in Mississauga mayoral race, results expected soon

The polls have officially closed in Mississauga as the city waits to find out who will be their next mayor. The need to fill the vacancy came on Jan. 12 when Bonnie Crombie resigned after she won the...

14m ago

From assaulting an officer to stomping on an Israeli flag, police outline arrests at tense ‘Walk with Israel’ event
From assaulting an officer to stomping on an Israeli flag, police outline arrests at tense ‘Walk with Israel’ event

From stomping on an Israeli flag to assaulting an officer, Toronto police have outlined why they arrested half-a-dozen people at Sunday's tension-filled Walk with Israel event. Police had earlier warned...

4h ago

Judge to rule if man criminally responsible for allegedly setting a woman on fire at Kipling Station
Judge to rule if man criminally responsible for allegedly setting a woman on fire at Kipling Station

An Ontario judge is set to rule on whether a man who allegedly set a woman on fire at Kipling station in 2022 can be held criminally responsible. There will be hearing on Tuesday at 10 a.m. where a...

1h ago

Man asks Speakers Corner for help after waiting 2 years to get 'lifesaving device' replaced
Man asks Speakers Corner for help after waiting 2 years to get 'lifesaving device' replaced

Millions of Canadians have some form of sleep apnea. Bryan Gyene, who lives in Aurora, was diagnosed several years ago with a severe form that greatly impacted his life. “Before I was diagnosed,...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Aurora man fights to get lifesaving device replaced after it was recalled
Aurora man fights to get lifesaving device replaced after it was recalled

Bryan Gyene, who suffers from a severe form of sleep apnea, reached out to Speakers Corner after a machine he uses to help him sleep was recalled two years ago and never replaced. Pat Taney reports.

5h ago

6:25
Tracking a stunning rise in killings of women in Ontario
Tracking a stunning rise in killings of women in Ontario

Intimate partner violence is something that can shatter a family unit, leaving a community in mourning, and we're learning now that it is a growing issue in Ontario. Faiza Amin speaks with Cynthia Mulligan on her investigation.

5h ago

2:42
Canadians fulfill bucket list moment in Nashville
Canadians fulfill bucket list moment in Nashville

Canadian musicians Trudy, Zach McPhee and Robert Adam fulfilled a bucket list moment in Nashville during the world-famous CMA Fest. Lindsay Dunn has the story.

7h ago

2:05
Modi wins 3rd term as India's prime minister
Modi wins 3rd term as India's prime minister

Narendra Modi has been elected at the Prime Minister of India – marking his third term in the position. But as Karling Donoghue explains, the party did not do as well as predicted – which could affect how Modi is forced to govern.
2:54
Israeli minister resigns from Netanyahu's war cabinet one day post hostage return
Israeli minister resigns from Netanyahu's war cabinet one day post hostage return

Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz has resigned from Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, delivering a blow to the prime minister whose been celebrating the rescue of hostages in Gaza. Karling Donoghue explains the aftermath of the military operation
More Videos