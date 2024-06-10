Kosovo celebrates 25th anniversary of the withdrawal of Serbian forces after NATO bombing

By Sylejman Kllokoqi And Llazar Semini, The Associated Press

Posted June 10, 2024 5:41 am.

Last Updated June 10, 2024 5:42 am.

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo on Monday celebrated the 25th anniversary of the withdrawal of Serbian forces following a 78-day NATO bombing campaign, which opened the way for its independence nine years later.

Ethnic Albanian separatists of the Kosovo Liberation Army fought a 1998-1999 war with Serbian forces in what was then the province of Kosovo. About 13,000 people, mostly ethnic Albanians, died and about 1 million were deported until the NATO bombing resulted in the Serbian withdrawal and the establishment of an international force known as Kosovo Force, or KFOR.

Kosovo declared independence in 2008, which Belgrade doesn’t recognize.

Former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair, who was in office at the time, took part in a special parliamentary session in the capital, Pristina, to celebrate the anniversary. Former Italian Premier Massimo D’Alema and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama participated in other ceremonies.

“The fight for Kosovo was not only for Kosovo but for all of us, including my own country, who believe that freedom and justice are worth standing up for and if necessary, fighting for,” Blair said in a speech. “Had we allowed Kosovo and its people to continue to be brutalized, their rights stripped from them, their futures stolen, our own future in countries like mine would have been diminished.”

Kosovo-Serbia ties remain tense and the 13-year-long normalization talks facilitated by the European Union have failed to make progress, especially following a shootout last September between masked Serb gunmen and Kosovo police that left four people dead. NATO-led KFOR peacekeepers have increased their numbers and equipment along the Kosovo-Serbia border.

The EU and the United States are pressing both sides to implement agreements that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti reached in February and March last year.

Serbia’s and Kosovo’s chances of joining the EU one day are jeopardized by their refusal to compromise, according to the bloc’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell.

___

Semini reported from Tirana, Albania.

___

Follow Llazar Semini at https://x.com/lsemini

Sylejman Kllokoqi And Llazar Semini, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

St. Anne's Anglican Church, national historic site in Toronto, destroyed by 4-alarm fire
St. Anne's Anglican Church, national historic site in Toronto, destroyed by 4-alarm fire

Toronto emergency crews were called to St. Anne's Anglican Church on Gladstone Avenue near Dundas Street West just before 8 a.m. on Sunday.

7h ago

Mississauga mayor, Ward 5 councillor byelections: When, where and how to vote
Mississauga mayor, Ward 5 councillor byelections: When, where and how to vote

Voters in the city of Mississauga will elect a new mayor and a new Ward 5 councillor on Monday, June 10, 2024.

1h ago

Capital gains proposal to be presented to Parliament on Monday, Freeland says
Capital gains proposal to be presented to Parliament on Monday, Freeland says

The Liberal government plans to take the first legislative step Monday toward increasing the inclusion rate on capital gains. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland flagged the timing Sunday, saying the...

34m ago

Apple expected to enter AI race with ambitions to overtake the early leaders
Apple expected to enter AI race with ambitions to overtake the early leaders

Apple's annual World Wide Developers Conference on Monday is expected to herald the company's move into generative artificial intelligence, marking its late arrival to a technological frontier that's expected...

3h ago

Top Stories

St. Anne's Anglican Church, national historic site in Toronto, destroyed by 4-alarm fire
St. Anne's Anglican Church, national historic site in Toronto, destroyed by 4-alarm fire

Toronto emergency crews were called to St. Anne's Anglican Church on Gladstone Avenue near Dundas Street West just before 8 a.m. on Sunday.

7h ago

Mississauga mayor, Ward 5 councillor byelections: When, where and how to vote
Mississauga mayor, Ward 5 councillor byelections: When, where and how to vote

Voters in the city of Mississauga will elect a new mayor and a new Ward 5 councillor on Monday, June 10, 2024.

1h ago

Capital gains proposal to be presented to Parliament on Monday, Freeland says
Capital gains proposal to be presented to Parliament on Monday, Freeland says

The Liberal government plans to take the first legislative step Monday toward increasing the inclusion rate on capital gains. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland flagged the timing Sunday, saying the...

34m ago

Apple expected to enter AI race with ambitions to overtake the early leaders
Apple expected to enter AI race with ambitions to overtake the early leaders

Apple's annual World Wide Developers Conference on Monday is expected to herald the company's move into generative artificial intelligence, marking its late arrival to a technological frontier that's expected...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Israeli minister resigns from Netanyahu's war cabinet one day post hostage return
Israeli minister resigns from Netanyahu's war cabinet one day post hostage return

Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz has resigned from Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, delivering a blow to the prime minister whose been celebrating the rescue of hostages in Gaza. Karling Donoghue explains the aftermath of the military operation

10h ago

2:44
Final countdown to Mississauga by-election
Final countdown to Mississauga by-election

Many strong candidates with overlapping platforms are leading the Mississauga race for Mayor according one political scientist. David Zura finds out how that impacts the region and what may lie ahead for the city.

11h ago

3:14
Fire destroys historic Toronto church
Fire destroys historic Toronto church

An early morning fire destroys a historic church in Toronto. Afua Baah has the details about the blaze that has reduced a national historic site to rubble.

11h ago

2:22
Walk with Israel countered by pro-Palestinian protestors
Walk with Israel countered by pro-Palestinian protestors

More than 50 thousand people attended this year's Walk With Israel but tensions were high with pro-Palestinian protestors making their presence known at the event, and a heavy police presence. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

12h ago

1:56
NHL Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton Oilers lose Game 1
NHL Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton Oilers lose Game 1

The Edmonton Oilers have lost Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers. Elliott Knopp reports.

12h ago

More Videos