Man wanted for indignity to a human body after deceased person found in east-end building

Security footage of man wanted for indignity to a human body after deceased person found in east-end apartment.
Security footage of man wanted for indignity to a human body after deceased person found in east-end apartment. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted June 10, 2024 2:30 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a man wanted for indignity to a human body after a deceased person was discovered in an east-end apartment.

Investigators say they were called to an apartment in the Broadview Avenue and Dundas Street East area on May 27 where they located the body.

An autopsy was done and it determined that the victim died of natural causes.

Police say they are searching for a man who they allege was aware that a person was dead inside the apartment but did not notify them. He is described as 40 to 50 years old with an average build, dark hair, and acne scars on his face. Investigators say he may speak with a British accent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

