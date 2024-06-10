Massive fire breaks out in 4-story apartment building near downtown Miami

By Terry Spencer And Freida Frisaro, The Associated Press

Posted June 10, 2024 10:45 am.

Last Updated June 10, 2024 10:56 am.

MIAMI (AP) — A massive fire broke out at a four-story apartment complex in Miami on Monday morning.

Firefighters and police officers arrived at the building just west of Interstate 95 near downtown Miami around 9 a.m., and began rescuing residents from the building, Miami police officials said on the social platform X.

News helicopters showed flames rising from the building along with large plumes of smoke. At least two ladder trucks were pouring water and foam onto the building.

Smoke from the fire was also drifting over Interstate 95, and much of downtown Miami.

It was not immediately known whether anyone was injured in the fire.

___

Frisaro reported from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Terry Spencer And Freida Frisaro, The Associated Press

