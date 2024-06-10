Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 10, 2024 4:57 pm.

Last Updated June 10, 2024 5:12 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (22,069.76, up 62.76 points):

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 87 cents, or 0.90 per cent, to $97.61 on 19.6 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 26 cents, or 0.50 per cent, to $52.51 on 14.3 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 52 cents, or 1.46 per cent, to $36.11 on 8.9 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 13 cents, or 0.26 per cent, to $49.08 on 7.8 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down 50 cents, or 0.65 per cent, to $75.95 on 5.8 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 67 cents, or 2.58 per cent, to $26.69 on 5.3 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX:RCI.B). Telecom. Down $1.32, or 2.45 per cent, to $52.54. Rogers Communications Inc. said it has signed multi-year deals with NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery for their popular lifestyle and entertainment brands in Canada. The company said it is launching NBCUniversal’s Bravo channel in Canada in September and will become the English-language television content rights holder in Canada. Starting in January Rogers will also be the home of Warner Bros. Discovery’s English-language U.S. lifestyle brands, including HGTV, the Food Network and others.

Roots Corp. (TSX:ROOT). Retail. Down seven cents, or 3.18 per cent, to $2.13. Roots Corp. said it lost $8.9 million in its latest quarter as it missed out on some sales because it didn’t have enough of its fleece products to keep up with demand and is still seeing shoppers grapple with economic headwinds. The Toronto-based apparel retailer’s first-quarter result announced Monday compared with a loss of $8.0 million a year earlier. Meghan Roach, chief executive of Roots, attributed much of the decline to a fall in the company’s corporate retail store and e-commerce sales, which amounted to $31.4 million, down from $35.4 million a year ago.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press

