Rightward shift in European elections could impact Canada trade, climate policy

OTTAWA — A lurch to the far-right in this past weekend’s Europe-wide elections could have implications for Canada’s trade and climate policy.

Far-right parties have surged in voting for the European Parliament, taking the share of mainstream parties.

French President Emmanuel Macron made a surprise call for early legislative elections after his party suffered a heavy loss to the far-right National Rally party.

The extreme-right Alternative for Germany reached second place despite a series of scandals and accusations of racism.

Carleton University professor Achim Hurrelmann says the vote comes at a time when there are challenges across the continent in addressing concerns around the cost of living and immigration.

He says the results could put strains on Canada’s free-trade deal with Europe and that affordability concerns could weaken climate policies that countries have shaped alongside Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press

A lurch to the far-right in this past weekend’s Europe-wide elections could have implications for Canada’s trade and climate policy. The first provisional results for the European Parliament elections are projected on a large screen during an election event at the European Parliament in Brussels, Sunday, June 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Harry Nakos

