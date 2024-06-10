Rightward shift in European elections could impact Canada trade, climate policy

<p>A lurch to the far-right in this past weekend's Europe-wide elections could have implications for Canada's trade and climate policy. The first provisional results for the European Parliament elections are projected on a large screen during an election event at the European Parliament in Brussels, Sunday, June 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Harry Nakos</p>

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 10, 2024 2:26 pm.

Last Updated June 10, 2024 2:42 pm.

OTTAWA — A lurch to the far-right in this past weekend’s Europe-wide elections could have implications for Canada’s trade and climate policy.

Far-right parties have surged in voting for the European Parliament, taking the share of mainstream parties.

French President Emmanuel Macron made a surprise call for early legislative elections after his party suffered a heavy loss to the far-right National Rally party.

The extreme-right Alternative for Germany reached second place despite a series of scandals and accusations of racism.

Carleton University professor Achim Hurrelmann says the vote comes at a time when there are challenges across the continent in addressing concerns around the cost of living and immigration.

He says the results could put strains on Canada’s free-trade deal with Europe and that affordability concerns could weaken climate policies that countries have shaped alongside Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press

<!– Photo: b273016a-d1f7-4166-b355-02728c05f777.jpg, Caption:

A lurch to the far-right in this past weekend’s Europe-wide elections could have implications for Canada’s trade and climate policy. The first provisional results for the European Parliament elections are projected on a large screen during an election event at the European Parliament in Brussels, Sunday, June 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Harry Nakos

–>

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man asks Speakers Corner for help after waiting 2 years to get 'lifesaving device' replaced
Man asks Speakers Corner for help after waiting 2 years to get 'lifesaving device' replaced

Millions of Canadians have some form of sleep apnea. Bryan Gyene, who lives in Aurora, was diagnosed several years ago with a severe form that greatly impacted his life. “Before I was diagnosed,...

Speakers Corner

59m ago

Ontario mother of alleged femicide victim keeping her daughter's voice alive
Ontario mother of alleged femicide victim keeping her daughter's voice alive

This year alone, watchdogs say 23 women have been murdered in Ontario, as advocates across the country push governments to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic. Each number represents a mother,...

9m ago

Liberals say foreign meddling inquiry should look into MP allegations
Liberals say foreign meddling inquiry should look into MP allegations

Democratic Institutions Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the Liberals support an effort to expand the scope of the foreign interference inquiry so it can investigate allegations against MPs. He says government...

32m ago

Police say church fire that destroyed Group of Seven murals not suspicious at this time
Police say church fire that destroyed Group of Seven murals not suspicious at this time

Toronto police say a devastating fire at the historic St. Anne’s Anglican Church is not being treated as suspicious at this time, although investigators are still trying to determine what caused the...

2h ago

Top Stories

Man asks Speakers Corner for help after waiting 2 years to get 'lifesaving device' replaced
Man asks Speakers Corner for help after waiting 2 years to get 'lifesaving device' replaced

Millions of Canadians have some form of sleep apnea. Bryan Gyene, who lives in Aurora, was diagnosed several years ago with a severe form that greatly impacted his life. “Before I was diagnosed,...

Speakers Corner

59m ago

Ontario mother of alleged femicide victim keeping her daughter's voice alive
Ontario mother of alleged femicide victim keeping her daughter's voice alive

This year alone, watchdogs say 23 women have been murdered in Ontario, as advocates across the country push governments to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic. Each number represents a mother,...

9m ago

Liberals say foreign meddling inquiry should look into MP allegations
Liberals say foreign meddling inquiry should look into MP allegations

Democratic Institutions Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the Liberals support an effort to expand the scope of the foreign interference inquiry so it can investigate allegations against MPs. He says government...

32m ago

Police say church fire that destroyed Group of Seven murals not suspicious at this time
Police say church fire that destroyed Group of Seven murals not suspicious at this time

Toronto police say a devastating fire at the historic St. Anne’s Anglican Church is not being treated as suspicious at this time, although investigators are still trying to determine what caused the...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Canadians fulfill bucket list moment in Nashville
Canadians fulfill bucket list moment in Nashville

Canadian musicians Trudy, Zach McPhee and Robert Adam fulfilled a bucket list moment in Nashville during the world-famous CMA Fest. Lindsay Dunn has the story.

3h ago

2:05
Modi wins 3rd term as India's prime minister
Modi wins 3rd term as India's prime minister

Narendra Modi has been elected at the Prime Minister of India – marking his third term in the position. But as Karling Donoghue explains, the party did not do as well as predicted – which could affect how Modi is forced to govern.

19h ago

2:54
Israeli minister resigns from Netanyahu's war cabinet one day post hostage return
Israeli minister resigns from Netanyahu's war cabinet one day post hostage return

Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz has resigned from Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, delivering a blow to the prime minister whose been celebrating the rescue of hostages in Gaza. Karling Donoghue explains the aftermath of the military operation

19h ago

2:44
Final countdown to Mississauga by-election
Final countdown to Mississauga by-election

Many strong candidates with overlapping platforms are leading the Mississauga race for Mayor according to one political scientist. David Zura finds out how that impacts the region and what may lie ahead for the city.

7h ago

3:14
Fire destroys historic Toronto church
Fire destroys historic Toronto church

An early morning fire destroys a historic church in Toronto. Afua Baah has the details about the blaze that has reduced a national historic site to rubble.

21h ago

More Videos