Russia suspected of being behind a recent failed arson attack in Prague, Czech prime minister says

FILE - Prime Minister Petr Fiala of the Czech Republic speaks to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House, following a meeting with President Joe Biden, April 15, 2024. Czech authorities suspect that Russia might have been behind last week’s attempt to set buses of Prague’s public transport on fire, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Monday. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 10, 2024 1:36 pm.

Last Updated June 10, 2024 1:42 pm.

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech authorities suspect that Russia may have been behind last week’s attempt to set Prague public transport buses on fire, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said Monday.

A 26-year-old suspect was arrested Saturday and charged with terrorism in connection with Thursday’s failed arson attack. The suspect, who is from Latin America, faces up to life in prison if convicted, said police chief officer Martin Vondrášek.

“There’s a suspicion that the attack was likely organized and financed from Russia,” Fiala said. He said the failed attempt was likely part of Russia’s hybrid war against his country.

He said the attempt was part of Russia’s repeated effort “to undermine the trust of citizens in our state.”

Czechia is a staunch supporter of Ukraine that is fighting Russia’s invasion.

“Unfortunately, it’s not the first case,” Fiala said, pointing to a huge ammunition depot explosion allegedly caused by Russian spies.

Czech leaders said in 2021 that they had evidence pointing to the participation of two agents from Russia’s military spy agency in a 2014 explosion that killed two people.

Russia has denied any involvement.

Following Thursday’s arson attack, Interior Minister Vít Rakušan suggested that similar attacks might be planned in other European countries but declined to give more details.

Police boosted security in the capital over the weekend due to the case amid the European Parliament election.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police say church fire that destroyed Group of Seven murals not suspicious at this time
Police say church fire that destroyed Group of Seven murals not suspicious at this time

Toronto police say a devastating fire at the historic St. Anne’s Anglican Church is not being treated as suspicious at this time, although investigators are still trying to determine what caused the...

52m ago

Mississauga mayor, Ward 5 councillor byelections: When, where and how to vote
Mississauga mayor, Ward 5 councillor byelections: When, where and how to vote

Voters in the city of Mississauga will elect a new mayor and a new Ward 5 councillor on Monday, June 10, 2024.

9h ago

Ontario expanding jails by several hundred beds to deal with overflowing institutions
Ontario expanding jails by several hundred beds to deal with overflowing institutions

Ontario will add more beds to its beleaguered jails, which are bursting with inmates, Solicitor General Michael Kerzner said Monday. The province intends to add several hundred spots throughout the...

1h ago

London police investigate arson at a home that Muslim group calls Islamophobic attack
London police investigate arson at a home that Muslim group calls Islamophobic attack

Police in London, Ont., are searching for a man in connection with a theft and arson at a North London residence over the weekend that they are treating as a hate-motivated attack. Investigators say...

1m ago

Top Stories

Police say church fire that destroyed Group of Seven murals not suspicious at this time
Police say church fire that destroyed Group of Seven murals not suspicious at this time

Toronto police say a devastating fire at the historic St. Anne’s Anglican Church is not being treated as suspicious at this time, although investigators are still trying to determine what caused the...

52m ago

Mississauga mayor, Ward 5 councillor byelections: When, where and how to vote
Mississauga mayor, Ward 5 councillor byelections: When, where and how to vote

Voters in the city of Mississauga will elect a new mayor and a new Ward 5 councillor on Monday, June 10, 2024.

9h ago

Ontario expanding jails by several hundred beds to deal with overflowing institutions
Ontario expanding jails by several hundred beds to deal with overflowing institutions

Ontario will add more beds to its beleaguered jails, which are bursting with inmates, Solicitor General Michael Kerzner said Monday. The province intends to add several hundred spots throughout the...

1h ago

London police investigate arson at a home that Muslim group calls Islamophobic attack
London police investigate arson at a home that Muslim group calls Islamophobic attack

Police in London, Ont., are searching for a man in connection with a theft and arson at a North London residence over the weekend that they are treating as a hate-motivated attack. Investigators say...

1m ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Canadians fulfill bucket list moment in Nashville
Canadians fulfill bucket list moment in Nashville

Canadian musicians Trudy, Zach McPhee and Robert Adam fulfilled a bucket list moment in Nashville during the world-famous CMA Fest. Lindsay Dunn has the story.

1h ago

2:05
Modi wins 3rd term as India's prime minister
Modi wins 3rd term as India's prime minister

Narendra Modi has been elected at the Prime Minister of India – marking his third term in the position. But as Karling Donoghue explains, the party did not do as well as predicted – which could affect how Modi is forced to govern.

18h ago

2:54
Israeli minister resigns from Netanyahu's war cabinet one day post hostage return
Israeli minister resigns from Netanyahu's war cabinet one day post hostage return

Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz has resigned from Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, delivering a blow to the prime minister whose been celebrating the rescue of hostages in Gaza. Karling Donoghue explains the aftermath of the military operation

18h ago

2:44
Final countdown to Mississauga by-election
Final countdown to Mississauga by-election

Many strong candidates with overlapping platforms are leading the Mississauga race for Mayor according to one political scientist. David Zura finds out how that impacts the region and what may lie ahead for the city.

5h ago

3:14
Fire destroys historic Toronto church
Fire destroys historic Toronto church

An early morning fire destroys a historic church in Toronto. Afua Baah has the details about the blaze that has reduced a national historic site to rubble.

19h ago

More Videos