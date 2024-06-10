Scarborough soccer player brings European experience to his hometown.

Wahiz Rahimi left home as a teenager to pursue his soccer dream, with professional stops in Portugal and Turkey.

Since then, he has returned to success with Humber College. He now plays for The Borough FC while giving back to the Scarborough-Guildwood community where he grew up.

wahiz-rahimi

