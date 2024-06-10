S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

Loonies with the effigy of King Charles on them are struck at an event celebrating the first coin struck at the Royal Canadian Mint in Winnipeg, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 10, 2024 11:36 am.

Last Updated June 10, 2024 11:42 am.

TORONTO — Strength in the energy, technology and base metal sectors helped boost Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 56.62 points at 22,063.62.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 68.98 points at 38,730.01. The S&P 500 index was up 1.72 points at 5,348.71, while the Nasdaq composite was up 37.49 points at 17,170.62.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.64 cents US compared with 72.78 cents US on Friday.

The July crude oil contract was up US$1.14 at US$76.67 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 13 cents at US$3.04 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down $4.90 at US$2,320.10 an ounce and the July copper contract was up three cents at US$4.52 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mississauga mayor, Ward 5 councillor byelections: When, where and how to vote
Mississauga mayor, Ward 5 councillor byelections: When, where and how to vote

Voters in the city of Mississauga will elect a new mayor and a new Ward 5 councillor on Monday, June 10, 2024.

7h ago

St. Anne's Anglican Church, national historic site in Toronto, destroyed by 4-alarm fire
St. Anne's Anglican Church, national historic site in Toronto, destroyed by 4-alarm fire

Toronto emergency crews were called to St. Anne's Anglican Church on Gladstone Avenue near Dundas Street West just before 8 a.m. on Sunday.

14h ago

Shania Twain joining Canada's Got Talent, CityNews 24/7 expanding to Alberta among Citytv programming announcements
Shania Twain joining Canada's Got Talent, CityNews 24/7 expanding to Alberta among Citytv programming announcements

Canadian music icon Shania Twain and comedian  Katherine Ryan will be joining the judges' panel for Season 4 of  Canada's Got Talent, Rogers Sports & Media announced Monday. "Canada! I'm really...

3h ago

Rogers announces licensing deals with NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery
Rogers announces licensing deals with NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery

Rogers Communications announced Monday it has signed deals with NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery to bring more lifestyle and entertainment content to Canadians. The company said the "most coveted...

55m ago

Top Stories

Mississauga mayor, Ward 5 councillor byelections: When, where and how to vote
Mississauga mayor, Ward 5 councillor byelections: When, where and how to vote

Voters in the city of Mississauga will elect a new mayor and a new Ward 5 councillor on Monday, June 10, 2024.

7h ago

St. Anne's Anglican Church, national historic site in Toronto, destroyed by 4-alarm fire
St. Anne's Anglican Church, national historic site in Toronto, destroyed by 4-alarm fire

Toronto emergency crews were called to St. Anne's Anglican Church on Gladstone Avenue near Dundas Street West just before 8 a.m. on Sunday.

14h ago

Shania Twain joining Canada's Got Talent, CityNews 24/7 expanding to Alberta among Citytv programming announcements
Shania Twain joining Canada's Got Talent, CityNews 24/7 expanding to Alberta among Citytv programming announcements

Canadian music icon Shania Twain and comedian  Katherine Ryan will be joining the judges' panel for Season 4 of  Canada's Got Talent, Rogers Sports & Media announced Monday. "Canada! I'm really...

3h ago

Rogers announces licensing deals with NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery
Rogers announces licensing deals with NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery

Rogers Communications announced Monday it has signed deals with NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery to bring more lifestyle and entertainment content to Canadians. The company said the "most coveted...

55m ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Israeli minister resigns from Netanyahu's war cabinet one day post hostage return
Israeli minister resigns from Netanyahu's war cabinet one day post hostage return

Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz has resigned from Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, delivering a blow to the prime minister whose been celebrating the rescue of hostages in Gaza. Karling Donoghue explains the aftermath of the military operation

16h ago

2:44
Final countdown to Mississauga by-election
Final countdown to Mississauga by-election

Many strong candidates with overlapping platforms are leading the Mississauga race for Mayor according to one political scientist. David Zura finds out how that impacts the region and what may lie ahead for the city.

4h ago

3:14
Fire destroys historic Toronto church
Fire destroys historic Toronto church

An early morning fire destroys a historic church in Toronto. Afua Baah has the details about the blaze that has reduced a national historic site to rubble.

17h ago

2:22
Walk with Israel countered by pro-Palestinian protestors
Walk with Israel countered by pro-Palestinian protestors

More than 50 thousand people attended this year's Walk With Israel but tensions were high with pro-Palestinian protestors making their presence known at the event, and a heavy police presence. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

18h ago

1:56
NHL Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton Oilers lose Game 1
NHL Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton Oilers lose Game 1

The Edmonton Oilers have lost Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers. Elliott Knopp reports.

18h ago

More Videos