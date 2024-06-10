S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Strength in the energy, technology and base metal sectors helped boost Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 56.62 points at 22,063.62.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 68.98 points at 38,730.01. The S&P 500 index was up 1.72 points at 5,348.71, while the Nasdaq composite was up 37.49 points at 17,170.62.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.64 cents US compared with 72.78 cents US on Friday.

The July crude oil contract was up US$1.14 at US$76.67 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 13 cents at US$3.04 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down $4.90 at US$2,320.10 an ounce and the July copper contract was up three cents at US$4.52 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press