The US ambassador to Japan urges Tokyo to help quickly replenish the US missile inventory

By Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Posted June 10, 2024 10:15 am.

Last Updated June 10, 2024 10:26 am.

TOKYO (AP) — The United States needs Japan’s help to quickly replenish missile inventory as conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine continue and Washington seeks to keep its deterrence credible in the Indo-Pacific, the U.S. ambassador to Japan said Monday.

“It is clear that the United States military industrial base cannot meet all the strategic challenges that we have and obligations we have,” Ambassador Rahm Emanuel said.

He spoke as Japan and the U.S. held their first talks to accelerate military industrial cooperation, two months after an April agreement between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.

“The goal here is not more meetings. The goal is production,” Emanuel said, adding: “Those who want to do harm to the United States are not going to wait for our industrial capacity to build itself up.”

The ambassador said China’s shipbuilding capacity will surpass the U.S. and that repairs in Japan of U.S. Navy ships and Air Force aircraft deployed in the region can free up U.S. industrial capacity to focus on building new ships.

This week’s talks in Tokyo are between U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante and his Japanese counterpart, Masaki Fukasawa, head of the Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency.

They agreed to establish working groups for missile co-production and for maintenance and repair of U.S. Navy ships and Air Force aircraft in the region, the Japanese Defense Ministry said in a statement. There will be also a group to discuss a stronger supply chain.

Japan in December eased its arms export restrictions to accommodate a U.S. request for shipment of surface-to-air PAC-3 missile interceptors produced in Japan under an American license to complement U.S. inventory that has decreased due to its support for Ukraine.

Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mississauga mayor, Ward 5 councillor byelections: When, where and how to vote
Mississauga mayor, Ward 5 councillor byelections: When, where and how to vote

Voters in the city of Mississauga will elect a new mayor and a new Ward 5 councillor on Monday, June 10, 2024.

5h ago

St. Anne's Anglican Church, national historic site in Toronto, destroyed by 4-alarm fire
St. Anne's Anglican Church, national historic site in Toronto, destroyed by 4-alarm fire

Toronto emergency crews were called to St. Anne's Anglican Church on Gladstone Avenue near Dundas Street West just before 8 a.m. on Sunday.

12h ago

Shania Twain joining Canada's Got Talent, CityNews 24/7 expanding to Alberta among Citytv programming announcements
Shania Twain joining Canada's Got Talent, CityNews 24/7 expanding to Alberta among Citytv programming announcements

Canadian music icon Shania Twain and comedian  Katherine Ryan will be joining the judges' panel for Season 4 of  Canada's Got Talent, Rogers Sports & Media announced Monday. "Canada! I'm really...

1h ago

Rogers announces licensing deals with NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery
Rogers announces licensing deals with NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery

Rogers Communications announced Monday it has signed deals with NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery to bring more lifestyle and entertainment content to Canadians. The company said the "most coveted...

16m ago

Top Stories

Mississauga mayor, Ward 5 councillor byelections: When, where and how to vote
Mississauga mayor, Ward 5 councillor byelections: When, where and how to vote

Voters in the city of Mississauga will elect a new mayor and a new Ward 5 councillor on Monday, June 10, 2024.

5h ago

St. Anne's Anglican Church, national historic site in Toronto, destroyed by 4-alarm fire
St. Anne's Anglican Church, national historic site in Toronto, destroyed by 4-alarm fire

Toronto emergency crews were called to St. Anne's Anglican Church on Gladstone Avenue near Dundas Street West just before 8 a.m. on Sunday.

12h ago

Shania Twain joining Canada's Got Talent, CityNews 24/7 expanding to Alberta among Citytv programming announcements
Shania Twain joining Canada's Got Talent, CityNews 24/7 expanding to Alberta among Citytv programming announcements

Canadian music icon Shania Twain and comedian  Katherine Ryan will be joining the judges' panel for Season 4 of  Canada's Got Talent, Rogers Sports & Media announced Monday. "Canada! I'm really...

1h ago

Rogers announces licensing deals with NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery
Rogers announces licensing deals with NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery

Rogers Communications announced Monday it has signed deals with NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery to bring more lifestyle and entertainment content to Canadians. The company said the "most coveted...

16m ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Israeli minister resigns from Netanyahu's war cabinet one day post hostage return
Israeli minister resigns from Netanyahu's war cabinet one day post hostage return

Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz has resigned from Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, delivering a blow to the prime minister whose been celebrating the rescue of hostages in Gaza. Karling Donoghue explains the aftermath of the military operation

15h ago

2:44
Final countdown to Mississauga by-election
Final countdown to Mississauga by-election

Many strong candidates with overlapping platforms are leading the Mississauga race for Mayor according to one political scientist. David Zura finds out how that impacts the region and what may lie ahead for the city.

2h ago

3:14
Fire destroys historic Toronto church
Fire destroys historic Toronto church

An early morning fire destroys a historic church in Toronto. Afua Baah has the details about the blaze that has reduced a national historic site to rubble.

16h ago

2:22
Walk with Israel countered by pro-Palestinian protestors
Walk with Israel countered by pro-Palestinian protestors

More than 50 thousand people attended this year's Walk With Israel but tensions were high with pro-Palestinian protestors making their presence known at the event, and a heavy police presence. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

16h ago

1:56
NHL Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton Oilers lose Game 1
NHL Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton Oilers lose Game 1

The Edmonton Oilers have lost Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers. Elliott Knopp reports.

16h ago

More Videos