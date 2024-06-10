They’re not all on the same political team, but Oilers fever has brought MPs together

OTTAWA — They’re not all on the same political team, but members of Parliament have caught the same fever.

Support for the Edmonton Oilers as they seek a Stanley Cup victory has swept the country, and that includes Parliament Hill.

Some MPs are setting their political differences aside tonight to gather in Speaker Greg Fergus’s office, watch the game and eat popcorn — reviving a long tradition on Parliament Hill.

The NDP’s Heather McPherson, an Edmonton MP and diehard Oilers fan, painted her nails orange for the occasion.

She says she’s hoping her late-night parliamentary committee wraps up early so she and others can watch Game 2 of the final playoff round.

McPherson says hockey is an important sport in Canada, and it has the power to bring together even the most bitter of political enemies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press

<!– Photo: a34dfcae-a997-41f3-9b9e-ec4e9c373faf.jpg, Caption:

Support for the Edmonton Oilers as they seek a Stanley Cup victory has swept the country, and that includes Parliament Hill, where some MPs are set to gather in the Speaker’s to watch the Edmonton Oilers try to even up the Stanley Cup Final. Dale Steil, of Edmonton, reacts before the Oilers take on the Florida Panthers during in game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in Sunrise, Fla., Saturday, June 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

–>