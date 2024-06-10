Two weeks after hush money verdict, Trump to meet with Senate Republicans

Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump motions to the crowd after speaking at a campaign rally Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

By Mary Clare Jalonick, The Associated Press

Posted June 10, 2024 6:17 pm.

Last Updated June 10, 2024 6:26 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump will meet with Senate Republicans Thursday, speaking to the group just two weeks after he was convicted on 34 charges in his hush money trial and as GOP senators have increasingly rallied around him.

The invitation was issued by Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, the chairman of the GOP conference, and Trump has accepted, according to two people familiar with the planning who requested anonymity to discuss the closed-door meeting. The meeting will be held in a location away from the Capitol, as is common practice for campaign-related events.

The gathering will be the first time that Trump has met with the GOP conference since he was president, and the first time since the attack by his supporters on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The meeting was first reported by NBC News.

Many senators who had criticized Trump after the attack have now endorsed his run for the presidency, including Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and other members of Senate leadership.

The GOP Senate conference was also uniformly supportive of Trump after the May 31 hush money verdict, with many of them joining Trump’s criticism of the judge and jury. The verdict made Trump the first former American president found guilty of felony crimes when a New York jury convicted him on all charges in a scheme to influence the 2016 election with a hush money payment to a porn actor.

Instead of distancing themselves from Trump, Republicans have rallied around him in hopes that voters will believe that the jury verdict in the New York court was a form of political retribution. Some senators attended the trial to show their support for Trump.

Trump is expected to appeal last month’s conviction on all 34 charges.

Mary Clare Jalonick, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

From assaulting an officer to stomping on an Israeli flag, police outline arrests at tense ‘Walk with Israel’ event
From assaulting an officer to stomping on an Israeli flag, police outline arrests at tense ‘Walk with Israel’ event

From stomping on an Israeli flag to assaulting an officer, Toronto police have outlined why they arrested half-a-dozen people at Sunday's tension-filled Walk with Israel event. Police had earlier warned...

2h ago

Judge to rule if man criminally responsible for allegedly setting a woman on fire at Kipling Station
Judge to rule if man criminally responsible for allegedly setting a woman on fire at Kipling Station

An Ontario judge is set to rule on whether a man who allegedly set a woman on fire at Kipling station in 2022 can be held criminally responsible. There will be hearing on Tuesday at 10 a.m. where a...

18m ago

Man asks Speakers Corner for help after waiting 2 years to get 'lifesaving device' replaced
Man asks Speakers Corner for help after waiting 2 years to get 'lifesaving device' replaced

Millions of Canadians have some form of sleep apnea. Bryan Gyene, who lives in Aurora, was diagnosed several years ago with a severe form that greatly impacted his life. “Before I was diagnosed,...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Ontario mother of alleged femicide victim keeping her daughter's voice alive
Ontario mother of alleged femicide victim keeping her daughter's voice alive

This year alone, watchdogs say 23 women have been murdered in Ontario, as advocates across the country push governments to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic. Each number represents a mother,...

3h ago

Top Stories

From assaulting an officer to stomping on an Israeli flag, police outline arrests at tense ‘Walk with Israel’ event
From assaulting an officer to stomping on an Israeli flag, police outline arrests at tense ‘Walk with Israel’ event

From stomping on an Israeli flag to assaulting an officer, Toronto police have outlined why they arrested half-a-dozen people at Sunday's tension-filled Walk with Israel event. Police had earlier warned...

2h ago

Judge to rule if man criminally responsible for allegedly setting a woman on fire at Kipling Station
Judge to rule if man criminally responsible for allegedly setting a woman on fire at Kipling Station

An Ontario judge is set to rule on whether a man who allegedly set a woman on fire at Kipling station in 2022 can be held criminally responsible. There will be hearing on Tuesday at 10 a.m. where a...

18m ago

Man asks Speakers Corner for help after waiting 2 years to get 'lifesaving device' replaced
Man asks Speakers Corner for help after waiting 2 years to get 'lifesaving device' replaced

Millions of Canadians have some form of sleep apnea. Bryan Gyene, who lives in Aurora, was diagnosed several years ago with a severe form that greatly impacted his life. “Before I was diagnosed,...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Ontario mother of alleged femicide victim keeping her daughter's voice alive
Ontario mother of alleged femicide victim keeping her daughter's voice alive

This year alone, watchdogs say 23 women have been murdered in Ontario, as advocates across the country push governments to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic. Each number represents a mother,...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Canadians fulfill bucket list moment in Nashville
Canadians fulfill bucket list moment in Nashville

Canadian musicians Trudy, Zach McPhee and Robert Adam fulfilled a bucket list moment in Nashville during the world-famous CMA Fest. Lindsay Dunn has the story.

6h ago

2:54
Israeli minister resigns from Netanyahu's war cabinet one day post hostage return
Israeli minister resigns from Netanyahu's war cabinet one day post hostage return

Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz has resigned from Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, delivering a blow to the prime minister whose been celebrating the rescue of hostages in Gaza. Karling Donoghue explains the aftermath of the military operation

22h ago

2:44
Final countdown to Mississauga by-election
Final countdown to Mississauga by-election

Many strong candidates with overlapping platforms are leading the Mississauga race for Mayor according to one political scientist. David Zura finds out how that impacts the region and what may lie ahead for the city.

10h ago

3:14
Fire destroys historic Toronto church
Fire destroys historic Toronto church

An early morning fire destroys a historic church in Toronto. Afua Baah has the details about the blaze that has reduced a national historic site to rubble.
2:22
Walk with Israel countered by pro-Palestinian protestors
Walk with Israel countered by pro-Palestinian protestors

More than 50 thousand people attended this year's Walk With Israel but tensions were high with pro-Palestinian protestors making their presence known at the event, and a heavy police presence. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

More Videos