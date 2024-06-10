Western premiers conclude annual meetings in Whitehorse

British Columbia Premier David Eby, fourth from the left, speaks as other premiers listen during a news conference after a meeting of western premiers, in Whistler, B.C., on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Premiers from across Western Canada are wrapping up meetings in Whitehorse today aimed at discussing common concerns in the region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 10, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated June 10, 2024 4:12 am.

WHITEHORSE — Premiers from across Western Canada are wrapping up meetings in Whitehorse today aimed at discussing common concerns in their region.

The premiers of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Saskatchewan, and Yukon meet annually for the Western Premiers’ Conference.

Prior to the conference, B.C. Premier David Eby said one of the top items on the agenda is infrastructure related to trade.

Eby said Friday that the length of time it takes to move goods between provinces and territories contributes to how much those items cost Canadians.

He said the leaders will also be talking about health care, housing issues and the infrastructure required to build new homes.

The premiers are expected to attend a media availability to mark the end of the conference this afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press

