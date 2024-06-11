Billy Ray Cyrus files for divorce from Firerose after 7 months of marriage

FILE - Billy Ray Cyrus arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. Cyrus filed for divorce from his wife, singer Firerose, whose real name is Johanna Rose Hodges, in a Tennessee court on May 22, 2024, after seven months of marriage. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

By Kaitlyn Huamani, The Associated Press

Posted June 11, 2024 5:41 pm.

Last Updated June 11, 2024 5:42 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Billy Ray Cyrus has filed for divorce from singer Firerose after seven months of marriage.

The 62-year-old country musician filed for divorce from the 36-year-old whose legal name is Johanna Rose Hodges in a Tennessee court on May 22, citing irreconcilable differences and “inappropriate marital conduct.” Cyrus is also seeking an annulment due to fraud on Hodges’ part, saying in the filing that he would not have married Hodges “had he known” about the alleged fraud. The filing gives no further details on the alleged inappropriate conduct of fraud, but says each should be able to keep property that they own separately.

Representatives for Cyrus and Hodges did not immediately return requests for comment. The filing was first reported Tuesday by TMZ.

After getting married in October 2023, the musicians lived in Tennessee and released several songs together over the course of their relationship.

In an Instagram post in April, commemorating their six-month anniversary, Hodges wrote “Life isn’t always easy… but it sure helps when your husband’s also your best friend. Thank you Lord!”

Neither Hodges nor Cyrus has commented on the divorce via their social media accounts.

Cyrus has been married twice before, notably to Tish Cyrus, with whom he shares five children, including musician and actor Miley Cyrus. They divorced in 2022 after nearly three decades together. They had previously attempted divorce twice during their relationship, but called it off in 2010 and 2013.

The 2022 divorce kicked off a highly publicized rift in the Cyrus family. When Miley won her first Grammy Award in February, she said “I don’t think I’ve forgotten anyone” after a long list of thank-yous and shoutouts to her family that included her mother, who was in attendance, but excluded her father and onetime “Hannah Montana” co-star.

___

Associated Press journalist Travis Loller contributed reporting from Nashville, Tennessee.

Kaitlyn Huamani, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

All lanes of Gardiner, DVP reopen after fatal dump truck crash
All lanes of Gardiner, DVP reopen after fatal dump truck crash

All lanes on the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway (DVP) have reopened hours after they were shut down while police investigated a fatal crash involving three dump trucks. One person, a man...

55m ago

Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death
Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death

A man who admitted to killing a woman by dousing her with lighter fluid and setting her on fire onboard a TTC bus at Kipling Subway Station in June 2022 has been found not criminally responsible due to...

3h ago

3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence
3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence

Three people, including a 15-year-old, have been injured after a reported fight near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West. Police say they were called to the intersection just before 3:30 p.m. to reports...

1h ago

How a major Toronto intersection has become ‘home away from home’ for the growing Filipino diaspora
How a major Toronto intersection has become ‘home away from home’ for the growing Filipino diaspora

Walking along the corner of Bathurst and Wilson Streets in Toronto is like a trip back to the Philippines for many Filipinos in the GTA. Hearing the language spoken openly, noticing the aroma of Filipino...

1h ago

Top Stories

All lanes of Gardiner, DVP reopen after fatal dump truck crash
All lanes of Gardiner, DVP reopen after fatal dump truck crash

All lanes on the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway (DVP) have reopened hours after they were shut down while police investigated a fatal crash involving three dump trucks. One person, a man...

55m ago

Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death
Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death

A man who admitted to killing a woman by dousing her with lighter fluid and setting her on fire onboard a TTC bus at Kipling Subway Station in June 2022 has been found not criminally responsible due to...

3h ago

3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence
3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence

Three people, including a 15-year-old, have been injured after a reported fight near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West. Police say they were called to the intersection just before 3:30 p.m. to reports...

1h ago

How a major Toronto intersection has become ‘home away from home’ for the growing Filipino diaspora
How a major Toronto intersection has become ‘home away from home’ for the growing Filipino diaspora

Walking along the corner of Bathurst and Wilson Streets in Toronto is like a trip back to the Philippines for many Filipinos in the GTA. Hearing the language spoken openly, noticing the aroma of Filipino...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

4:39
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga

Mississauga has a new mayor, and her name is Carolyn Parrish. She won Monday night's byelection in convincing fashion to become the city's third mayor in nearly 50 years. Our Michelle Mackey recaps an historic night in Mississauga

19h ago

2:56
New pilot program aims to support vulnerable people downtown
New pilot program aims to support vulnerable people downtown

A new outreach program is underway to help homeless and other vulnerable people in the heart of the downtown core.  Shauna Hunt explains the new pilot project. 

20h ago

3:23
Carolyn Parrish celebrates Mississauga mayoral byelection win
Carolyn Parrish celebrates Mississauga mayoral byelection win

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish celebrates her mayoral byelection win, thanking supporters and the citizens of Mississauga for trusting her to become their next leader.

21h ago

4:00
Councillor Alvin Tedjo concedes the Mississauga mayoral byelection
Councillor Alvin Tedjo concedes the Mississauga mayoral byelection

Alvin Tedjo says he will remain on city council after he finished second in the Mississauga mayoral byelection behind Carolyn Parrish.

21h ago

1:51
Shania Twain joining Canada's Got Talent
Shania Twain joining Canada's Got Talent

Country Queen Shania Twain is joining Canada's Got Talent as a Judge and Tracey Moore and Cheryl Hickey will host a new program for Canadians. Lindsay Dunn has the story.

More Videos