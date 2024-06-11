Bull that jumped the fence at Oregon rodeo to retire from competition, owner says

This image provided by Mike Corey shows the three-year-old bull named Party Bus Monday, June 10, 2024, in Moses Lake, Wash. The bull is set to retire from competition after jumping out of the arena during a bull riding event at the Sisters Rodeo in central Oregon, on Saturday. Corey, the bull's owner, says Party Bus is no longer allowed to compete in rodeos; he will spend the rest of his days on Corey's ranch in eastern Washington, where he will remain an important part of Corey's breeding program. (Mike Corey via AP)

By Claire Rush, The Associated Press

Posted June 11, 2024 5:19 pm.

Last Updated June 11, 2024 5:27 pm.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Party Bus, a three-year-old bull bred for bucking, has performed in his first and last rodeo.

Party Bus — named after his father, Short Bus — made national headlines last weekend at his first rodeo when he jumped the fence of a crowded arena in central Oregon and careened through the concessions area, injuring three people.

The bull made a mistake and didn’t intend to hurt anyone, his owner said, adding that it was the first time Party Bus had been around that many people.

“He simply went and jumped out of the arena. It happens, and not very often, thank God. I had no idea he would do that,” the bull’s owner, Mike Corey, told The Associated Press.

Videos taken by people attending the Sisters Rodeo on Saturday show Party Bus clearing the fence, running through the concessions area and throwing a woman into the air with his horns. After charging through the rodeo grounds, he ran back to the livestock holding pens, where “rodeo livestock professionals quickly responded to safely contain the bull,” the Sisters Rodeo Association said in a statement.

The bull’s bold escape lasted all of thirty seconds, Thad Olsen, fire chief of the Cloverdale Rural Fire Protection District, told AP.

“It could have been way worse. We were very fortunate that we only had three people with relatively minor injuries,” he said.

Olsen said one person broke their arm and another hurt their head and neck. The woman who was tossed in the air had the least serious of all the injuries.

Corey said he was disappointed that the bull’s first rodeo was ultimately his last. Party Bus was bred from award-winning bulls, Corey said, and trained for bucking with a remote-controlled dummy.

But while he wishes the bull could be given a second chance, he’s not going to push it, he said.

Now that Party Bus has been “condemned” — meaning he’ll never be allowed to buck again — he will spend the rest of his days on Corey’s ranch in eastern Washington, siring more baby bulls who Corey hopes will become “superstar athletes” with their own chance at rodeo glory someday.

“He’s a great animal,” he said. “His daughters and his sons will be a huge asset in the future of rodeo.”

Claire Rush, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 driver killed, westbound Gardiner blocked at York Street after crash involving dump trucks
1 driver killed, westbound Gardiner blocked at York Street after crash involving dump trucks

One person has been killed after a crash involving three dump trucks on the Gardiner Expressway on Tuesday afternoon. All lanes of the westbound Gardiner at York Street remain closed while an investigation...

52m ago

Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death
Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death

A man who admitted to killing a woman by dousing her with lighter fluid and setting her on fire onboard a TTC bus at Kipling Subway Station in June 2022 has been found not criminally responsible due to...

1h ago

3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence
3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence

Three people, including a 15-year-old, have been injured after a reported fight near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West. Police say they were called to the intersection just before 3:30 p.m. to reports...

1h ago

Vigil to be held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's Anglican Church in devastating fire
Vigil to be held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's Anglican Church in devastating fire

Parishioners of St. Anne's Anglican Church and community members are holding a vigil Tuesday evening to mourn the loss of the historic structure. A devastating four-alarm fire tore through the church...

21m ago

Top Stories

1 driver killed, westbound Gardiner blocked at York Street after crash involving dump trucks
1 driver killed, westbound Gardiner blocked at York Street after crash involving dump trucks

One person has been killed after a crash involving three dump trucks on the Gardiner Expressway on Tuesday afternoon. All lanes of the westbound Gardiner at York Street remain closed while an investigation...

52m ago

Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death
Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death

A man who admitted to killing a woman by dousing her with lighter fluid and setting her on fire onboard a TTC bus at Kipling Subway Station in June 2022 has been found not criminally responsible due to...

1h ago

3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence
3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence

Three people, including a 15-year-old, have been injured after a reported fight near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West. Police say they were called to the intersection just before 3:30 p.m. to reports...

1h ago

Vigil to be held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's Anglican Church in devastating fire
Vigil to be held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's Anglican Church in devastating fire

Parishioners of St. Anne's Anglican Church and community members are holding a vigil Tuesday evening to mourn the loss of the historic structure. A devastating four-alarm fire tore through the church...

21m ago

Most Watched Today

4:39
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga

Mississauga has a new mayor, and her name is Carolyn Parrish. She won Monday night's byelection in convincing fashion to become the city's third mayor in nearly 50 years. Our Michelle Mackey recaps an historic night in Mississauga

17h ago

2:56
New pilot program aims to support vulnerable people downtown
New pilot program aims to support vulnerable people downtown

A new outreach program is underway to help homeless and other vulnerable people in the heart of the downtown core.  Shauna Hunt explains the new pilot project. 

19h ago

3:23
Carolyn Parrish celebrates Mississauga mayoral byelection win
Carolyn Parrish celebrates Mississauga mayoral byelection win

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish celebrates her mayoral byelection win, thanking supporters and the citizens of Mississauga for trusting her to become their next leader.

20h ago

4:00
Councillor Alvin Tedjo concedes the Mississauga mayoral byelection
Councillor Alvin Tedjo concedes the Mississauga mayoral byelection

Alvin Tedjo says he will remain on city council after he finished second in the Mississauga mayoral byelection behind Carolyn Parrish.

20h ago

1:51
Shania Twain joining Canada's Got Talent
Shania Twain joining Canada's Got Talent

Country Queen Shania Twain is joining Canada's Got Talent as a Judge and Tracey Moore and Cheryl Hickey will host a new program for Canadians. Lindsay Dunn has the story.

22h ago

More Videos