Calgary mayor says residents should expect water restrictions for several more days

Calgary's mayor says residents should expect restrictions on their water use to last into the weekend as workers continue work to fix a major pipeline break and restore supply. The Calgary skyline is seen on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 11, 2024 12:48 pm.

Last Updated June 11, 2024 12:56 pm.

CALGARY — Calgary’s mayor says residents should expect restrictions on their water use to last into the weekend, as workers continue work to fix a major pipeline break.

Jyoti Gondek says she commends Calgarians who have limited their daily water use until the feeder main in the city’s northwest is repaired.

The city of 1.6 million people was put under a water emergency last Wednesday, and residents have been asked to reduce their use by 25 per cent to keep reservoirs from running dry.

Gondek says residents did use slightly more water this week than they did last weekend to catch up on laundry, showers and dishes.

She says city workers need several more days to repair the pipe and to flush out and test the water before restrictions can be lifted.

Late Monday, the city lifted a boil-water advisory for the Bowness neighbourhood, where the main break happened.

The city had been bringing in large water wagons to Bowness residents, who filled up bottles, barrels and whatever else they could find with fresh water.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2024.

The Canadian Press

