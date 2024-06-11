Condemned Missouri inmate is ‘accepting is fate,’ his spiritual adviser says

This photo, provided by Missourians to Abolish the Death Penalty, shows inmate David Hosier, Friday, June 7, 2024, at Potosi Correctional Center in Potosi, Missouri. Hosier is scheduled to be executed Tuesday, June 11, 2024, for the deaths of a Jefferson City couple in 2009, but he has long questioned how he could be convicted on circumstantial evidence. (Missourians to Abolish the Death Penalty via AP)

By Jim Salter, The Associated Press

Posted June 11, 2024 10:47 am.

Last Updated June 11, 2024 10:56 am.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — With his execution drawing near, Missouri inmate David Hosier is “accepting his fate,” his spiritual adviser said Tuesday.

Hosier, 69, is scheduled to be put to death at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the state prison in Bonne Terre for the 2009 deaths of Angela Gilpin, a woman he had an affair with, and her husband, Rodney Gilpin.

Hosier’s lawyers said no court appeals are pending.

Gov. Mike Parson on Monday turned down a clemency request, citing in part Hosier’s lack of remorse. Hosier has continued to claim he had nothing to do with the shootings. Investigators and prosecutors said Hosier killed the couple in a fit of rage after Angela Gilpin broke off the relationship and reconciled with her husband.

The Rev. Jeff Hood, Hosier’s spiritual adviser, said he is “accepting his fate, and his faith. I think he feels like he’s stood up for himself and gained a lot of dignity in the process.”

Hosier, in a final statement released to The Associated Press, said he will go to his death with love in his heart.

“Now I get to go to Heaven,” he said as part of the statement. “Don’t cry for me. Just join me when your time comes.”

Hosier’s father was an Indiana State Police sergeant killed in the line of duty. Glen Hosier went into a home searching for a murder suspect in 1971 when he was shot to death. Other officers returned fire and killed the suspect.

David Hosier, 16 at the time, was sent to military school and enlisted in the Navy after graduating. He served four years of active duty and later moved to Jefferson City, Missouri, where he worked for many years as a firefighter and EMT.

In interviews with the AP, Hosier acknowledged an affair with Angela Gilpin that she ended before getting back with her husband. In September 2009, they were shot to death near the doorway of their Jefferson City apartment.

Detective Jason Miles told the AP that Hosier made numerous comments to other people threatening to harm Angela Gilpin in the days before the killings. After the shootings, police found an application for a protective order in Angela Gilpin’s purse, and another document in which she expressed fear that Hosier might shoot her and her husband.

Hosier was an immediate suspect, but police couldn’t find him. They used cellphone data to track him to Oklahoma. A chase ensued when an Oklahoma officer tried to stop Hosier’s car. When he got out, he told the officers, “Shoot me, and get it over with,” court records show.

Officers found 15 guns, a bulletproof vest, 400 rounds of ammunition and other weapons in Hosier’s car. The weapons included a submachine gun made from a kit that investigators maintain was used in the killings, though tests on it were inconclusive.

A note also was found in the front seat of Hosier’s vehicle. “If you are going with someone do not lie to them,” it read in part. “Be honest with them if there is something wrong. If you do not this could happen to YOU!!”

Hosier said he wasn’t fleeing to Oklahoma, but was simply on a long drive to clear his mind. He had the guns because he likes to hunt, he said. He didn’t recall a note in the car.

The Missouri Supreme Court upheld his conviction in 2019.

Hosier wheezed at times when he spoke by phone to AP last week, and his voice was weak. In mid-May, he was taken from the prison to a hospital — a rare move for death row inmates. He was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation.

Hosier would be the seventh person executed in the U.S. this year and the second in Missouri. Brian Dorsey was executed in April for killing his cousin and her husband in 2006.

Missouri is scheduled to execute another man, Marcellus Williams, on Sept. 24, even though Williams is still awaiting a hearing on his claim of innocence in the 1998 stabbing death of Lisha Gayle.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell in January requested a court hearing after DNA technology unavailable at the time of the crime showed that someone else’s DNA — but not Williams’ — was found on the knife used in the stabbing. Williams was hours away from execution in 2017 when then-Gov. Eric Greitens granted a reprieve.

Jim Salter, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Dump truck hits pedestrian bridge under construction in Mississauga; highway closed between Dixie and Cawthra
Dump truck hits pedestrian bridge under construction in Mississauga; highway closed between Dixie and Cawthra

A stretch of the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Mississauga has been shut down after a dump truck struck a pedestrian bridge under construction during the Tuesday morning rush hour. The crash happened...

updated

1h ago

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish wins Mississauga mayoral byelection
Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish wins Mississauga mayoral byelection

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish is Mississauga's next mayor. The former Mississauga councillor and MP is leading the byelection by over 8,500 votes with 99 per cent of polls reported. Parrish will...

11h ago

3 injured including man arrested after stabbing near Danforth and Victoria Park
3 injured including man arrested after stabbing near Danforth and Victoria Park

Three men have been taken to hospital, including one man who was arrested, after a stabbing in the Danforth and Victoria Park Avenues area Monday night. Police say they were called to Danforth and Thyra...

1h ago

Police seek 2 suspects in armed Markham home invasion
Police seek 2 suspects in armed Markham home invasion

York Regional Police are trying to track down two suspects after an armed home invasion in Markham. Officers were called to a home in the 14th Avenue and Markham Road area on Saturday, June 8, at around...

47m ago

Top Stories

Dump truck hits pedestrian bridge under construction in Mississauga; highway closed between Dixie and Cawthra
Dump truck hits pedestrian bridge under construction in Mississauga; highway closed between Dixie and Cawthra

A stretch of the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Mississauga has been shut down after a dump truck struck a pedestrian bridge under construction during the Tuesday morning rush hour. The crash happened...

updated

1h ago

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish wins Mississauga mayoral byelection
Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish wins Mississauga mayoral byelection

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish is Mississauga's next mayor. The former Mississauga councillor and MP is leading the byelection by over 8,500 votes with 99 per cent of polls reported. Parrish will...

11h ago

3 injured including man arrested after stabbing near Danforth and Victoria Park
3 injured including man arrested after stabbing near Danforth and Victoria Park

Three men have been taken to hospital, including one man who was arrested, after a stabbing in the Danforth and Victoria Park Avenues area Monday night. Police say they were called to Danforth and Thyra...

1h ago

Police seek 2 suspects in armed Markham home invasion
Police seek 2 suspects in armed Markham home invasion

York Regional Police are trying to track down two suspects after an armed home invasion in Markham. Officers were called to a home in the 14th Avenue and Markham Road area on Saturday, June 8, at around...

47m ago

Most Watched Today

4:39
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga

Mississauga has a new mayor, and her name is Carolyn Parrish. She won Monday night's byelection in convincing fashion to become the city's third mayor in nearly 50 years. Our Michelle Mackey recaps an historic night in Mississauga

11h ago

3:23
Carolyn Parrish celebrates Mississauga mayoral byelection win
Carolyn Parrish celebrates Mississauga mayoral byelection win

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish celebrates her mayoral byelection win, thanking supporters and the citizens of Mississauga for trusting her to become their next leader.

14h ago

4:00
Councillor Alvin Tedjo concedes the Mississauga mayoral byelection
Councillor Alvin Tedjo concedes the Mississauga mayoral byelection

Alvin Tedjo says he will remain on city council after he finished second in the Mississauga mayoral byelection behind Carolyn Parrish.

14h ago

2:00
Capital gains changes tabled
Capital gains changes tabled

The federal Liberals have tabled changes to the capital gains inclusion rate. Chrystia Freeland denies breaking the changes out of the budget bill is not political, but says Canadians should see who votes it down.

18h ago

3:00
Aurora man fights to get lifesaving device replaced after it was recalled
Aurora man fights to get lifesaving device replaced after it was recalled

Bryan Gyene, who suffers from a severe form of sleep apnea, reached out to Speakers Corner after a machine he uses to help him sleep was recalled two years ago and never replaced. Pat Taney reports.

20h ago

More Videos