Four people shot at downtown Atlanta food court, mayor says

Police respond to the scene of a shooting outside the Peachtree Center complex, Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in downtown Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

By Jeff Amy, The Associated Press

Posted June 11, 2024 3:08 pm.

Last Updated June 11, 2024 3:56 pm.

ATLANTA (AP) — Four people were shot at a food court in downtown Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon, including the initial shooter, the city’s mayor said.

Mayor Andre Dickens said on the social media site X that the shooting happened at the Peachtree Center food court.

Atlanta police said in a post that all four who were shot were alert and conscious. One of the four is believed to be the suspect, authorities said.

Officials did not immediately say who wounded the initial shooter or what prompted the shooting.

Peachtree Center is a complex of office towers and an underground mall within blocks of several hotels servicing Atlanta’s busy convention business.

Crowds of people milled around at a nearby intersection, many of them asking each other what had happened. Several blocks of Peachtree Street were blocked off with crime scene tape as police officers and firefighters converged on the scene.

Elizabeth Ingram, of Atlanta, was leaving the break room of the Chick-fil-A where she works when she heard the first shots close by.

“We relaxed for a minute and then we heard more shooting,” she said. “So we got right back down.”

Ingram said she saw people wheeled away on gurneys.

“You never know what can happen,” she said. “It just happened out of nowhere. It was so scary my thought was I was never going to make it home to my son and that scared me. My heart was beating so fast.”

Jeff Amy, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 driver killed, westbound Gardiner blocked at York Street after crash involving dump trucks
1 driver killed, westbound Gardiner blocked at York Street after crash involving dump trucks

One person has been killed after a crash involving three dump trucks on the Gardiner Expressway on Tuesday afternoon. All lanes of the westbound Gardiner at York Street are now closed and the southbound...

7m ago

Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death
Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death

A man who admitted to killing a woman by dousing her with lighter fluid and setting her on fire onboard a TTC bus at Kipling Subway Station in June 2022 has been found not criminally responsible due to...

12m ago

3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence
3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence

Three people, including a 15-year-old, has been taken to hospital after a reported a fight near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West. Police say they were called to the intersection just before 3:30...

2m ago

Intimate partner violence numbers on the rise across the GTA
Intimate partner violence numbers on the rise across the GTA

Those on the frontlines of fighting violence against women in Ontario say deadly incidents are on the rise. There have been 23 murders in the last six months alone and most women were killed in their homes...

33m ago

Top Stories

1 driver killed, westbound Gardiner blocked at York Street after crash involving dump trucks
1 driver killed, westbound Gardiner blocked at York Street after crash involving dump trucks

One person has been killed after a crash involving three dump trucks on the Gardiner Expressway on Tuesday afternoon. All lanes of the westbound Gardiner at York Street are now closed and the southbound...

7m ago

Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death
Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death

A man who admitted to killing a woman by dousing her with lighter fluid and setting her on fire onboard a TTC bus at Kipling Subway Station in June 2022 has been found not criminally responsible due to...

12m ago

3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence
3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence

Three people, including a 15-year-old, has been taken to hospital after a reported a fight near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West. Police say they were called to the intersection just before 3:30...

2m ago

Intimate partner violence numbers on the rise across the GTA
Intimate partner violence numbers on the rise across the GTA

Those on the frontlines of fighting violence against women in Ontario say deadly incidents are on the rise. There have been 23 murders in the last six months alone and most women were killed in their homes...

33m ago

Most Watched Today

4:39
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga

Mississauga has a new mayor, and her name is Carolyn Parrish. She won Monday night's byelection in convincing fashion to become the city's third mayor in nearly 50 years. Our Michelle Mackey recaps an historic night in Mississauga

16h ago

2:56
New pilot program aims to support vulnerable people downtown
New pilot program aims to support vulnerable people downtown

A new outreach program is underway to help homeless and other vulnerable people in the heart of the downtown core.  Shauna Hunt explains the new pilot project. 

17h ago

3:23
Carolyn Parrish celebrates Mississauga mayoral byelection win
Carolyn Parrish celebrates Mississauga mayoral byelection win

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish celebrates her mayoral byelection win, thanking supporters and the citizens of Mississauga for trusting her to become their next leader.

18h ago

4:00
Councillor Alvin Tedjo concedes the Mississauga mayoral byelection
Councillor Alvin Tedjo concedes the Mississauga mayoral byelection

Alvin Tedjo says he will remain on city council after he finished second in the Mississauga mayoral byelection behind Carolyn Parrish.

18h ago

1:51
Shania Twain joining Canada's Got Talent
Shania Twain joining Canada's Got Talent

Country Queen Shania Twain is joining Canada's Got Talent as a Judge and Tracey Moore and Cheryl Hickey will host a new program for Canadians. Lindsay Dunn has the story.

20h ago

More Videos